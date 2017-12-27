State Championship Top Story

2017 In Review

The Britton-Hecla football team captured the hearts of fans all around the state by confounding predictions and winning the Class 9A state championship last month, and that accomplishment ranked as The Britton Journal’s top news story of 2017.

Coach Pat Renner’s squad lost the first game of the season to Hamlin but then reeled off 11 straight on its title run, and that 9A title game will rank among the best in state history.

Britton-Hecla fans were on edge when top-seeded and unbeaten Corsica-Stickney had things go their way early and led 16-0 midway through the opening period. But the resilient Braves, as they had done all through the playoffs, battled back. The local gridders did not lead until scoring in overtime and then recovered a Jaguars fumble to post a 44-36 victory.

“So many kids showed so much heart,” said Renner. “We knew what our kids were made of, and when they’re down they play at a whole different level.”

“There is no quit in anybody on this team,” said senior co-captain Preston Jones. “I could see it in their eyes.”

Senior runningback Tayon Hawkins was named the game’s co-most valuable player and the top offensive player. Senior quarterback Parker Marlow received the Monte Pickner Award for leadership on and off the field.

It was the third time that the Braves had played in a state title game. The first trip came in 1992 when the local gridders lost to Alpena-Woonsocket in the Class 9A championship tilt. In 2001 Coach Dan Olson’s club stopped Gregory to claim the Class 11B crown.

Number Two

Oil Spill

When an oil spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons from the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline was reported southeast of Amherst in November, Marshall County found itself in the national spotlight.

The 2,687-mile pipeline, constructed in 2010, transports crude oil from Canada to Oklahoma and Illinois.

The pipeline breach resulted in oil spraying around the break until the line was shut down. Aerial photographs show a circle of black which was primarily the oil residue left on the plant growth in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) field.

Cleanup of the site is still ongoing and the area is still secured so that no one, other than cleanup workers, can get close to the location. There has been no indication of contamination of any groundwater in the area.

Initially, TransCanada workers picked up as much of the oil as possible, which amounted to around 50,000 gallons. At this time the contaminated soil is being removed and shipped to the Minot, ND, area for treatment. That contaminated soil is being replaced by clean soil being obtained in the Eden area.

The portion of the pipe where the leak occurred was removed and is currently undergoing testing to determine the cause of the problem. TransCanada will not comment on the cause until testing is completed and has not indicated a time when the site cleanup will be finished.

Number Three

Event Center

Ground was broken on the Event Center in Britton on Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date for the multipurpose 19,600 square foot facility is May of 2018.

About three years ago potential donors for the project approached the Britton-Hecla School and indicated they would be willing to give a substantial amount of money to replace the Kidder Gym. Those donors were willing to come up with about $1.5 million if area residents would come up with the rest, and community members and former residents responded to the challenge.

A total of $2.6 million had been raised for the project by the time of the groundbreaking, enough to provide a fully functioning building. Work continues to raise funds to fully furnish the interior of the estimated $3 million structure.

Plans had called for the building to be enclosed by Jan 1, and about half of the structure had siding in place prior to Christmas. The underground rough-in and floor slab should be completed in early February, and the interior build-out and rough-in is set for March.

The Event Center will include a large multi-purpose area of 7,250 square feet that will be capable of seating up to 400 people at tables. A raised stage will separate the large area from a theater area of 1,296 square feet that will feature step seating for 160 people.

A kitchen, a walking track around the entire meeting and theater area, a reception and lobby/lounge area, and a large room that can be used for a variety of exercise-type activities are planned. Men’s and women’s locker room are also planned to be used by teams competing in football or track at the facility and for the public. City Hall will also be housed in the building.

Number Four

Water Issue

Ever since waters began to rise due to extremely wet conditions in the 1990’s, the use of recreational water has been a contentious issue, especially in northeastern South Dakota.

Then a Supreme Court decision in April said that it was up to the South Dakota Legislature to determine whether members of the public could enter or use non-meandered water or ice overlying public property for any recreational use.

In the decision the court also prohibited the Game, Fish & Parks (GFP) from facilitating access to those waters, so the GFP barricaded all boat ramps and docks to those waters, including Cattail-Kettle and Bullhead Lakes in Marshall County.

The South Dakota Legislature held a special session in June to address the issue, and in a move hailed as good news for sportsmen and landowners, it passed a bill that re-opened 27 non-meandering lakes to public use. However, the bill does allow people who own the land beneath those lakes to petition the GFP for their closure. A hearing was held to close Cattail-Kettle, but that petition was denied.

Non-meandering water will continue to be a hot issue during the 2018 SD legislative session because of a June 30, 2018, sunset clause in the bill passed in June.

Number Five

Relay For Life

The Marshall County Relay For Life has been among the top stories for the region since it began in the year 2000, but this year for the first time the annual event was recognized as number one in the entire country.

Its fundraising efforts for 2016 raised the most money per capita of any Relay For Life event in the country for communities of 10,000 people or less, and the Marshall County American Cancer Society were recognized for that feat in April. And just for good measure, the local Relay was number two in the country for 2017.

Ten times the local fundraising effort has ranked number one in the state per capita and always among the top three. Marshall County has also always been in the top 10 in the country with 12 top five honors.

During the 18-year tenure of the event to raise money for cancer research and to help those fighting the disease, nearly $1.3 million has been raised.

Number Six

BH, LA Facelifts

The Britton-Hecla School completed a major facelift last summer, while the Langford Area School District approved a bond issue this fall to move forward with a major school improvement plan in 2018.

The Britton-Hecla plan began several years ago with a $6.3 million project that included a new addition to link the elementary and high school buildings, a new central office, remodeling of the elementary building, and installation of an elevator in the high school building to meet handicapped accessibility requirements, and a new wood floor in Amacher Auditorium.

This past summer the BH School addressed a list of things to update the high school building at a cost of about $500,000. Those items included painting the teal-colored tile throughout the building to reflect the school colors of red and white with a silver accent. Lockers were replaced, two rooms were combined to create a new science lab, and new lighting and drop ceilings were installed.

A new epoxy floor was installed in the lunch room, the sound system in the Arena fixed, and plumbing updated. A parking lot was built on the north side of the central office and concrete work done on sidewalks and steps.

Sixty-eight percent of Langford Area patrons approved a $3.2 million bond issue for its project in October with work scheduled to begin this spring.

A total of $2.6 million of the project will be used for new construction which includes a multi-purpose gym, a larger weight room/wellness center, a band and chorus room, and bathrooms.

The balance of the project will cover a variety of needs including a new roof on the elementary building, replacement of the fire alarm panel to meet current codes, a larger special education room, paving of the parking lot and aprons around the school, and additional storage.

Number Seven

Railroad

When the first Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad, sporting 114 cars and over a mile ling, train loaded grain at the Britton Grain Terminal in July it was the final piece to the puzzle of a work in progress for over 14 years.

Wheaton-Dumont Co-op, based out of Wheaton, MN, purchased the Britton Elevator with the idea of building a grain terminal that could handle 100-unit trains. That facility opened for business in July of 2016 and loaded its first Canadian Pacific train in September of that year.

But one of the primary reasons for building the terminal was its unique location that has access to both the Burlington Northern and Canadian Pacific Railroads. In July that vision was realized.

“The location allows headto-head competition between two Class 1 railroads,” said SD governor Dennis Daugaard. “That’s very rare in South Dakota and a unique competitive advantage.”

Wheaton-Dumont General Manager Philip Deal said that our producers will benefit.

“Hopefully the competition results in better service and will result in better prices for everybody,” said Deal.

Number Eight

Crops & Crop Prices

In a time when area producers are struggling with low crop prices, Mother Nature provided timely rains that resulted in a good harvest this fall.

But that outcome was far from certain for most of the growing season. It began with some corn in the area being hurt by a freeze – on June 26. Area producers could never recall a freeze occurring that late in the season.

Then Mother Nature shut off the water spout for a time. It came down to a matter of days of when crops could be totally lost due to dry conditions. But timely rains in August helped to fill out corn and soybean crops.

“We were about a week away from a disaster before the August rains,” said Curtis Samson of Muskrat Farm Supply in Eden.

The end result was quite a bit of variability in crops harvested in the region, but the general feeling among producers was one of being “pleasantly surprised” with this year’s harvest.

Number Nine

CAT Scan

Medical services are near the top of anyone’s list when choosing a place to live, and the Marshall County Healthcare Center took a major step to make those services better for area residents by installing a CAT scan machine.

CT, or CAT scans, are frequently used to evaluate the brain, neck, spine, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and sinuses. Healthcare Center CEO Nick Fosness said the state-ofthe-art equipment allows the Britton facility to provide a whole new level of care.

“This machine is a 64-slice CAT scan and the first machine of this type to be installed in the country,” said Fosness. It is new technology in a more compact unit with a very low dose of radiation. It definitely strengthens the quality of the healthcare we can offer.”

Fosness said that there are times when patients will still need to be transferred to other facilities, but now CT scans can be done while the helicopter is coming and proper care can be given to patients prior to their arrival at the next destination.

Number Ten

Residents Honored

Once again area residents earned their share of recognition during the past year.

Britton-Hecla graduate and South Dakota State University football standout Dallas Goedert was named to six first-team All-American teams following his junior season last January and will likely earn similar recognition this season. He is considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft coming up in April.

Emma Storley of Britton was selected as South Dakota’s Junior Snow Queen; Norm Mack was named to the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Hall of Fame; former Britton resident Arlin Likness was named to the SD High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame; former B-H Superintendent Don Kirkegaard was named SD Secretary of Education; and Troy Knecht was elected president of the SD Corn Growers.

Joleen Christianson was named the Britton-Hecla Teacher of the Year; and Katherine Telkamp, Hayley Ringkob, and Regan Ringkob earned superiors at the state Oral Interpretation Contest.

On the athletic front Rich Leigh bowled a perfect 300 game at the local lanes; Ulic Henehan and Don Pitzl carded hole-in-ones; Preston Jones was a Region 1B wrestling champion; Jones and Ben Boyko were state wrestling qualifiers; the B-H gymnastics team was third in the state; Langford Area’s boys basketball team qualified for the state tournament for the fifth time in six years and won the consolation title; Chance Olson of Langford Area was the state 100-meter champion; Tim Fredrick and Ashley Poitra were Britton Bowling Association Bowlers of the Year; and the Marshall County BB Gun Team was fifth in the nation.