Shooters Head To Nationals

The Marshall County Sharpshooters will be hoping to add one more chapter to their success story when they travel to Rogers, AR, for the Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match this week.

Seven shooters, along with coaches and parents, leave today (Wednesday) for the tournament that will include 70 teams from around the country and 350 competitors ages 8-16. Members of the Marshall County squad include Mya Hagenson, Montana Marlow, Jenna Werner, Lexi Cutler, Will Cutler, Kassidy Larson, and Erica Symens.

Hagenson is making her third trip to the national tournament. Will Cutler and Werner will compete on the national level for the second time.

Competition takes place on Sunday and Monday, July 2-3. Each team has five shooters with the other two team members competing in the alternate competition. All shooters compete for individual medals. Area residents may track the progress of the local shooters online by going to orionresult.com.

The Sharpshooters, which began in 1982, have a history of excellence in the national event, never finishing out of the top 10. Marshall County won national championships in 2009 and 2010.

Shooters compete in four different positions – prone, sitting, standing, and kneeling – and must also take a written test that counts as 20 percent of the total score. The seven members of the Marshall County team were determined by top average total scores during the season from the team of 37.

It’s that season-long competition that prepares the local shooters for the national spotlight.

“We have so much competition in every single match all year long, and that makes them better shooters,” said 35-year coach Harlan Hilleson. “The last time we went in 2015 five of the top 10 teams were from South Dakota.”

Other South Dakota teams competing in the national event include Pierre, Lake County (Madison), and Humboldt. The local shooters also face plenty of competition in practice every week.

“Most states would be tickled to death to have our next five kids on their team that didn’t make our top seven,” added Hilleson.

Rules of the national tournament dictate that shooters cannot compete two consecutive years, but Marshall County has a relatively young team with five of the top seven still eligible to compete in 2019. Despite that youth, the Sharpshooters are going to the national event with a lot of confidence.

“During the season we have a rule that the team has to shoot a 2325 before we consider taking them to the national event,” said Mike Kraft, who has coached since the year 2000. “And we really struggled to get to that 2325.”

But two weeks ago the Sharpshooters showed a glimmer of what could be. In practice the team scored a 2369, which would be a national record.

“Shooting that score, even though it was just practice, was very confidence-building for the kids,” said Kraft. “Now they know they can do it, and this sport is really 10 percent physical and 90 percent mental.”

There is also a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make it possible for the local shooters to compete for national honors.

Equipment is a key area. Coaches and shooters try to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape, and if a gun does malfunction, making a decision to fix or replace during a match can be critical.

Even the BB’s that are shot are scrutinized.

“All the BB’s that we shoot will have gone through a process where they are rolled and magnified to make sure there are no flaws,” said Hilleson. “The BB’s are so critical.”

Then there are the hours of time spent studying for the 50-question written test which can make or break a team’s quest for a top finish. Rose Kraft is in charge of that area.

“I would like to see us get a 490 or above out of a possible 500 on the test,” stressed Rose. “Every two hours on the bus going down to Arkansas we will have study sessions to prepare.”

Despite the best of preparation, shooters and coaches alike know that shooting on that national firing line is a whole different feeling.

“It’s pretty exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” said Larson, who qualified for nationals in her final year of eligibility..

“It’s a wonderful, amazing thing to be on the national team,” added 11-year-old Lexi Cutler. “I’m also excited to be able to compete with my older brother (Will).”

“Seeing all the improvement since the beginning of the year has been exciting to watch,” noted Will Cutler.

“The shooters can get nervous, but I don’t think they realize how nervous the coaches get,” Hilleson added.

Being among the top teams in the country year after year doesn’t just happen, and Joshua Cutler, father of team members Will and Lexi Cutler, noted that the Marshall County program and coaches are respected around the country.

“We were at Rogers two years ago and saw people from across the nation coming up to our coaches and asking for advice. You could see the respect they had for them and they wanted to pick their brains. We are really blessed and fortunate to have that here in Marshall County.”

Mike Kraft emphasized that the program’s success is a team effort.

“We have dedicated coaches and parents, and the kids have to be dedicated, too. We also couldn’t do it without the support of the community.”

Now, Sunday and Monday, the Marshall County team is hoping to once again challenge for a top national finish.

“We struggled early-on, but our kids have raised their team score by 50 points and are peaking at the right time,” concluded Rose Kraft. “When you practice against the best, you become the best.”