SD Fair Seeking Family Recipes

Fairgoers will have the chance to enter a favorite family recipe in the Greater Midwest Foodways Heirloom Recipe Competition at the South Dakota State Fair in the Women’s Building on Sunday, Sept. 3.

This competition seeks the best made-from-scratch family recipe suitable for a family or community dinner. To encourage participants to delve deep into their family’s culinary history, submitted recipes must be at least 50 years old.

Registration forms and competition rules can be found on the South Dakota State Fair website under the special events tab. Pre-registration is encouraged. Along with the registration form, a prepared dish and recipe must be submitted for judging for the competition on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The judging will be based on a criteria of 50 percent history, 40 percent prepared recipe, and 10 percent appearance and display.

The 2017 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30. This year’s theme is “Seriously Twisted Fun.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.