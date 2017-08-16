School Starts Next Week

Summer vacation is nearly over for Marshall County students.

Classes begin at Britton-Hecla on Tuesday and Langford Area gets underway next week Wednesday.

A full day of classes is scheduled for the first day at Britton-Hecla with the school breakfast and lunch programs operating and bus service provided. Elementary class lists have been posted on the door at the south entrance of the elementary building.

Britton-Hecla has two new teachers this fall. Holli Hagen will teach K-12 vocal music, replacing Brandon Sieck, and Liz Waletich will take over for Carmen Tisher who retired as the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) teacher.

High school students will also be greeted with a new look this fall with the completion of a major remodeling project that includes new lockers, a new science lab, and an updated look throughout the building.

Classes for grades 7-12 will begin at 8:18 a.m. and be dismissed at 3:20 p.m. K-6 will begin at 8:20 a.m. with K-2 students dismissed at 3:15 p.m. and grades 3-6 at 3:18 p.m.

Any new student who has not yet registered is urged to stop by the school office prior to the beginning of school. Lunch tickets and activity tickets may also be purchased prior to school starting.

Students in grades 8-12 can pick up their schedules and get locker assignments today (Wednesday) and Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. On Thursday incoming freshmen will have a brief presentation at Amacher Auditorium at 6 p.m. about high school graduation requirements and courses. Registration for seventh grade students and their parents is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Amacher gym. They will be given locker assignments and fall schedules at that time.

The cost of meals is $1.70 for breakfast for K-12 and $2.10 for adults. Lunch costs are $2.15 for K-6, $2.45 for 7-12, and $3.55 for adults.

Activity tickets are $20 for grades 1-12, $30 for a 10- punch adult activity ticket, and $60 for an adult non-transferable pass. Senior citizen passes are available at the office for anyone 65 or older for $20.

School closings, delayed start times, and early dismissals can be found on the school website at www.britton.k12.sd.us and will be announced on local radio and television stations.

The school has also partnered with Campus Messenger service to provide information via phone or email. Parents need only supply the school with phone numbers and email addresses where they wish to be contacted.

Langford Area will have a full day of classes beginning next week Wednesday with the school breakfast and lunch program and bus service provided. Class hours will run from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all students.

New teachers in the Langford Area District this fall include Kailee Brock, who is teaching high school science and replacing Harlan Heitz who retired last spring, and Shauna Nickeson at Newport Colony.

The first day for kindergartners is also next Wednesday. Kindergarteners will meet for full days on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the first quarter. Students will begin attending on Tuesdays at the start of the second quarter and then every day during the month of May. Kinder Cubs Preschool will begin with a parent visitation day on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Get the Scoop Night” will be held for all Langford Area elementary and kindergarten parents on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Activities will include orientation sessions with teachers, collection of annual paperwork, payment of school lunches, and ice cream sundaes will be available.

Freshmen parent orientation and computer checkout will also be held that night at 6:30 p.m. All parents must attend the session to complete paperwork before their freshman students will be given their computer.

Any new student that has not registered should contact the school office at 493-6454 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. prior to school starting.

Langford Area will again be using the One Call Now broadcasting system to contact parents. The system will call or send parents and students a text message in the event that school is dismissed early, starting late, or cancelled for the day. The information will also be on the school’s website at www.langford.k12.sd.us and local radio and television stations.

A 10-event athletic pass for all home athletic events is available for $40 for adults and $25 for students. Anyone age 55 or older may purchase a Golden Age pass for $30 which permits attendance at all home athletic events.

The cost for Langford Area School breakfast will be $1.30 (pre-5), $1.45 (6-12). Lunch prices are $2.45 (K-5), $2.95 (6-12) and $3.60 (adults).