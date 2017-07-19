School Gives Land To GLAD, Appoints New Board Member

The Britton-Hecla Board of Education re-elected officers, appointed a new board member, and transferred land for the proposed Event Center in Britton at its regular July meeting on Thursday.

Nick Fosness was re-elected as president of the board and Mandy Carlson will again serve as vice-president. Misty Fredrickson was appointed to the board for a one-year term. Fredrickson replaces Arlin Elsen who had been appointed a year ago and declined re-appointment.

The board declared the land on the south side of Hugh Schilling Field, formerly occupied by the Kidder Gym, as surplus and approved transferring the property to Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD) for $1.

In other reorganization business oaths of office were administered to board members Fosness, Fredrickson, Ryan Furman, and Josh Hawkinson, and Business Manager Cathy Telin. The board will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the B-H board room, and members will receive $60 per meeting with the board president receiving $70, committee meetings at $25 and out-of-town meetings $60.

The Britton Journal was designated the official newspaper and the Norstar Credit Union, SD FIT, and First Savings Bank as official depositories. Dana Frohling and Rodney Freeman were appointed as school attorneys.

Kayla Hastings was named the authorized food service representative and Trust & Agency Trustee; Kyla Richter, Title I rep; Steve Benson, truant officer, Title III rep, and school improvement officer; and Sheila Anderson, Homeless Coordinator and Title IX officer.

Committee appointments include: Buildings & Grounds/Appraisers – Troy Knecht, chairman, Josh Hawkinson, Nick Fosness; Negotiations – Fosness, chairman, Kurt Zuehlke, Knecht; Title I – Zuehlke; School Lunch – Mandy Carlson, chairman, Misty Fredrickson, Ryan Furman; Transportation – Furman, chairman, Carlson, Hawkinson; Technology – Carlson, chairman, Furman; and Equalization – Fredrickson.

Travel rates were set at the state rate of 42 cents per mile, room rates at actual cost, out-of-state rates at federal rate, in-state meal rates at $6 (breakfast), $11 (lunch), and $15 (dinner); and student rates at $5.50 per meal for overnight or state events when meals are necessary.

The board approved membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and appointed Knecht as delegate; it set activity prices at $4 for all activities for students; $5 for adults for regular games and $6 for doubleheaders; $20 for student activity ticket and adults $60; 10-punch adult pass $30; and senior citizen season pass $20.

School meal prices will be $1.70 for grades K-12 breakfast; K-6 lunch $2.15 and 7-12 lunch $2.45; and adult lunch $3.25. An extra milk is 30 cents.

Approval was given for joining the Emergency Bus Pact, publication of salaries according to state law, advertising for bids on gas, diesel, and fuel oil, and advertising for quotes at Sunset Colony and Westwood Colony.

The board also appointed ProRate Service of Stratford for bus driver drug/alcohol screening; it approved membership in NESC and designated Fosness as delegate and Knecht and Zuehlke as alternates; it set Fantastic Club fees at $75/month for single, $100/month for family, and $65 for a 10-punch card.

Substitute teacher rates were set at $100 for certified sub for certified position, $90 for non-certified sub for certified position, and $9/hour for non-certified position. It approved $32 for a sub bus driver, declared property as surplus and approved transferring that property to Glacial Lakes Area Development, and declared several other unusable items from the FACS room as surplus to be appraised.

Other action included approval of Tyra Gefroh Photography as school photographer. Steen Photography also submitted a quote. Both quotes were for $20 for ping pong photos and $18 for sports/activity packages. Gefroh quoted four weeks or less for turn-around time, and Steen quoted a five to six-week turnaround time.

The board approved the 2017-18 handbooks for elementary, junior high, senior high, and faculty. A budget hearing was held with the adoption of the budget set for the August meeting, and working agreements were approved for Jessica Gerken as E-Mentor at $11.10 per hour for 6.5 hours per day, and Melody Wenz as a bus driver at $36.57/route.

The next regular board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.