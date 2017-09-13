Royal Couple Reigns At LA

Queen Lexi Wika and King Alex Steiner will reign over Langford Area homecoming activities this week.

The royal couple was crowned at the homecoming coronation program Sunday evening. Other members of the royal court include seniors Rachel Hoops, Brandy Peterson, Brooklyn Rasmussen, Harley Gibbs, Dylan Frey, and Mason Larson.

Members of the volleyball and football teams also introduced themselves to attendees at the coronation ceremony, and the volleyball team conducted a contest between senior football and volleyball players.

Homecoming activities continued last night Tuesday when the Langford Area volleyball team hosted Aberdeen Christian. Following the match students did a snake dance to the football field for the traditional pep fest and burning of the LA.

On Friday a lunch will be served at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by the homecoming parade down Main Street at 1:30 p.m.

Langford Area’s football team will host unbeaten North Border (Leola-Frederick and Eureka-Bowdle) at 7 p.m. to cap homecoming activities. There will be a pizza party followed by a dance after the football game for grades 9-12.