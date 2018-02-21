ON THE ROAD TO THE NFL WITH DALLAS GOEDERT

(Editor’s Note: This is the second of several periodic columns that will follow 2013 Britton-Hecla graduate and South Dakota State University standout Dallas Goedert in his quest to play in the National Football league.)

Britton-Hecla graduate Dallas Goedert hit a speed bump on his road to becoming a player in the National Football League, but he’s back on track in preparing for the NFL Combine the end of this month.

Goedert was selected to play in the Senior Bowl that was held in Mobile, AL, on Jan. 27 that showcases the best of the best in the country. But he suffered a slight hamstring pull in workouts prior to the game and returned early to his training facility in Irvine, CA.

However, he was in Mobile long enough to still attract some attention. He ran just two one-on-one routes before suffering his injury, and he made two receptions against a couple of the best defenders in the country while representatives from most of the NFL teams were watching.

“The Senior Bowl was a really fun experience,” said Goedert. “I got to meet a lot of guys from bigger schools that I had seen on television. And it was nice to go out there and test myself against bigger school competition. It was a bummer that I got hurt because I wanted to show that I was the best tight end there, but it was still a cool experience.”

Since returning to California, Goedert has been taking things a bit slow to make sure he is healthy for the NFL Combine scheduled for Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis.

“I’ve been taking it slow so I don’t have any setbacks with the Combine coming up, but I’m getting better every day and I’ll be ready,” noted Goedert. “It was just a minor hamstring tweak, nothing too serious, and I don’t think I’ll have any other problems with it.”

Following the completion of his collegiate career, Goedert signed with Rep1 Sports, and since the end of December he has been training at Rep1’s elite training facility in California with eight other NFL hopefuls. He spends most of each day preparing for all aspects of life in the NFL.

“The Rep1 agents are a great group of guys and really do a good job of getting the right people around me,” explained Goedert. “They are all on the same mission - to get me drafted as high as possible and for me to have a lengthy NFL career.”

A typical day may involve speed and agility work, position work, film study, interview prep, and weight training and rehab. He has been working with Ricky Proehl, a 17-year NFL wide receiver with two Super Bowl rings, on routes, and also with John Allrad, a former NFL tight end.

Meals are tailored to his body type and goals, and Goedert is seeing the results of his hard work and good nutrition.

“I can definitely see how my body has changed. I’m losing fat and gaining good muscle, and it’s a good transition so far. A good playing weight for me is between 255-262 pounds, and right now I’m at 260.”

A focus of workouts is also on preparation for the Combine, which includes a 225-pound bench press, 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, Ldrill, 60-yard shuttle, and position drills.

Goedert’s Combine Day will be Saturday, March 3. That day will include quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends and will also include Goedert’s SDSU teammate Jake Wieneke. The NFL Network television channel will cover the NFL Combine live.

Team representatives also have an opportunity to do 15-minute interviews with prospects at the Combine, and Goedert expects to be busy. He is rated by some as the best tight end prospect in this year’s draft and is projected to possibly be a first round pick and a sure bet to go somewhere in the first three rounds.

Goedert said the Combine is not a make-or-break deal for NFL hopefuls, with a player’s body of work during his college career being a bigger factor, but a good showing can definitely raise his NFL draft stock.

“I need to prove in the 40-yard dash that I have the speed to stretch the defense on a vertical route, and I think I will do well on the agility drills. It’s definitely important to check the boxes in all areas.”

Goedert will leave the California training facility on Feb. 26 for Indianapolis. After the Combine he will spend a few more weeks in Irvine before heading to Brookings a few weeks before the Pro Day (similar to NFL Combine) for area players at SDSU on March 30.

After that NFL team representatives are able to come to Brookings to run him through workouts, and they can also fly him to their facilities for interviews.

“Teams will want to pick my brain a little bit and watch me working out, and it will get a little more intense,” predicted Goedert.

While all of his efforts are aimed at securing a high draft pick (April 26-28 in Arlington, TX) and playing in the NFL, Goedert is trying not to get caught up in the hype.

“I want to be the first tight end drafted and will hopefully go in the first round as high as possible, but I don’t get caught up in the mock drafts. They do those every year and more often than not they are not right. You never know about the draft, and I’m just concentrating on improving my game and performing well at the Combine.”