Relay For Life On Saturday

The 18th annual Marshall County Relay For Life will recognize two individuals as Honorary Survivors at the event scheduled for Saturday in Lake City.

Cancer survivors Linda Flanery and Judi Schultz, both of Lake City, will be honored.

Marshall County’s Relay For Life is also celebrating being named the number one fundraising event in the nation per capita for communities of 10,000 people or less for 2016. Since beginning in the year 2000, the local event has raised $1,191,973 for cancer research and for assistance for area residents battling the disease. It has also raised over $80,000 for seven straight years.

Cancer survivors, along with families and caregivers, and those who have died from the disease are the focus of the Relay each year. Survivors will again be honored during a reception at the Lake City Community Center at 2 p.m. Survivors and guests are invited to arrive at 1:30 p.m. to sign in, get a tshirt, and enjoy refreshments.

This year’s Honorary Survivors have different stories to tell but similar advice – get your routine screenings.

Flanery was diagnosed with stage 1A Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in her left breast in December of last year. She began radiation treatments five days a week for six weeks starting on Feb. 20, but still managed to continue working as a mathematics instructor at Sisseton Wahpeton College in Agency Village.

“I would go to work at the college from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and then leave for Aberdeen for treatment at 4 p.m. They were really good about scheduling me as the last appointment of the day so I could still work.”

Flanery finished treatment on April 3, and the results of a genetic test to predict the 10-year risk of recurrence said her risk is 11 percent with taking tamoxifen citrate for the next five to 10 years.

Family and friends have provided Flanery with plenty of support during her diagnosis and treatment.

“My sister-in-law had stage 3 breast cancer two years ago,” said Flanery. “She is in her early 40’s and it was her first mammogram. She had to go through a double mastectomy and chemotherapy, which is way worse that what I went through, and she is doing great.

“My friend, Judi Schultz, went through a very similar situation to mine, and I called her for all kinds of advice at the beginning. Many others brought me food, gifts, and flower and offered to ride with me if I needed them to. Everyone in this community is so supportive!”

Flanery had a history of colon cancer in her family.

“My mother, Virginia Regnyski, passed away from colon cancer when she was just 53. She had never had a colorectal screening, although she had all kinds of symptoms. It was too late by the time they caught it. I have been getting screenings for colon cancer since I was 30, but I did not think I would get breast cancer.

“However, two years ago I had a mammogram that indicated I had dense tissue in my left breast. I did not really think anything of it. Then, last fall, the same thing happened. They sent me to Aberdeen for a 3-D mammogram and found a lump.

“The moral of the story is: go get your yearly screenings. My sister-in-law, Judi, and I all found our breast cancer in routine mammograms.”

Schultz was diagnosed with breast cancer July of 2012. She had surgery to remove the cancerous cells and in September began the first of 33 radiation treatments. She will continue on a five-year regimen of medication until October to reduce the risk of recurrence and has had no issues to date. Since her mother had ovarian cancer, Schultz opted to have the BRCA2 test to see if the cancer had been due to genetics, and fortunately that test was negative.

The Honorary Survivor emphasized the importance of finding cancer early.

“We all know someone who’s had cancer, and we all know it really stinks. But when the diagnosis is early enough, it doesn’t have to be such a battle. My cancer was found at such an early stage, and I knew there was a great chance of recovery with the proper treatment. I knew people that were so much worse off than I was, so I felt relatively fortunate for the timing of my mammogram and that the radiologist detected the cancerous cells.”

Schultz was also thankful for support she received.

“My family, friends, and co-workers provided tremendous support during my diagnosis and treatment. I was fortunate to be able to take leave from my job every day to drive to Aberdeen for treatments, and the staff at the radiology center was excellent. They took the time to explain what was going to be done, joked around with me, and thoroughly answered any questions I had.”

Schultz emphasized the importance of not taking health for granted.

“Get the tests – mammograms, pap smears, prostate exams, colonoscopies, and see a dermatologist. Don’t ignore any warning signs. You know your body better than any doctor, so if something doesn’t’ feel right, get it checked out. And don’t be afraid to get a second opinion. Doctors are not infallible.”

The Lake City venue is new for the Relay for Life this year and this year’s format is considerably different from past events that have been held at Hugh Schilling Field in Britton.

Following the reception honoring cancer survivors at 2 p.m. a parade is planned about 2:45 p.m. under the theme, “Relay Around the World.” All parade entries are welcome and pre-registration is not required. Line-up for the parade will be west of the Community Center.

Relay teams and committee members will sponsor a variety of afternoon entertainment and everyone is invited to join in the fun. Activities will include a silent auction, Bingo, minnow races, a ninehole beanbag golf course, and live music by Raw Sugar and Blair Olsen.

A live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Auction items can be donated by contacting Sheila Sutton at 605-228-7619. Items will be featured in advance on Facebook under the public Relay For Life event. Items may also be brought the day of the Relay.

After the auction, guests will follow a trail of luminaries back to the Community Center. The luminaries are $10 and are in honor of survivors and caregivers and in memory of those who have lost their fight against cancer. They can be purchased the day of the Relay or from team members before the event. The Relay will conclude with the reading of luminary names and a candlelight ceremony.

Food will be served throughout the day and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.