Rain Doesn’t Slow Harvest Days

Mother Nature picked Harvest Days to dump a bunch of moisture on Britton, but the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce rolled with the punches.

Heavy rain hit Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and quickly cleared the street of visitors. But the Storybook Land Theatre was moved from Main Street to Amacher Auditorium, and the show went on. The Rib-Cookoff was moved to the North Marshall Fire Hall, as was the Street Dance.

Ironically, the only real casualty of the rain was the scheduled Mud Volleyball Tournament planned for Sunday. That was cancelled due to wet grounds that would have made it difficult for people to get to the site.

“What a great Harvest Days,” said Britton Area Chamber of Commerce organizers. A huge thank you to the North Marshall Fire Department for allowing us to use their fire hall as a backup for the street dance. We have to give a lot of credit to Kirby Stenvold, John Beaner, Dirk Weber, and the entire North Marshall Fire Department for making our “last minute” move successful. You know you live in a small town when you can make a few phone calls and have a backup plan in a matter of minutes!”

Activities held during the Friday and Saturday activities included a bean bag tournament Friday night won by Dustin and Megan Ochsner. The second annual Harvest Days Parade was held down Main Street late Friday afternoon, and about 200 people attended the Community Supper Friday night at the Fire Hall.

The Lions Club hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, free swimming was provided, archery demonstrations, farmers market and vendors were on Main Street, and the RAD Zoo was again a popular attraction.

On Saturday The Strongs Seth, Casey, Zack, Jasmine, and Snapper – were the winners of the Wacky Olympics. A tractor pull was held at Dakota Concrete, inflatable games and activities were set up on Main Street, a free movie for kids was shown at the Strand Theatre, and a car show was held. About 340 people attended the dance.

Car Show winners included: 100 Antique: 1. Glenn Enstad 2. Tom Schumaker 200 Tractor: 1. Sam Aldentaler 2. Alan Dixon 300 Ford: 1. Troy & Steve Hanson 2. Karen Zuehlke 400 GM Before 1969: 1. Mike Wiltfang 2, Jeff Long 500 GM 1970 and Up: 1. Todd Sell 2. Paul & Jill Fonder 600 Mopar: 1. Dennis Bremmon 2. Steve Staeger 700 Pickup: 1. Tom Schumaker 2. Mike Wiltfang 800 Street Rod: 1. Rod Eisenbeiz 2. Rick Moen 900 Open: 1. Butch Winson 2. Collin Beaner

People’s Choice: 1. Butch Winson

“Thanks to all the groups for putting together such successful events that were great additions to the Harvest Days weekend,” concluded Chamber organizers. We are blessed to live in such a great community.”

Next year’s event has been set for Aug. 3-5.