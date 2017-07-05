Playhouse To Open

The Northern Fort Playhouse will open for its 12th season at Fort Sisseton Historical State Park on Friday in the South Barracks Theatre.

“Wonderettes: Dream On,” a jukebox musical, kicks off the summer run on Friday at 7:30 p.m. That production will also be featured on Sunday at 2 p.m., and July 15 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s 1969 and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the 60’s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

Act Two finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the 70’s provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them - all performed with their own marvelous spin.

The other production this summer is “Boeing, Boeing.” The play “soars right out of its time zone and into some unpolluted stratosphere of classic physical comedy. “Boeing, Boeing” will have 7:30 p.m. shows this Saturday, July 14, and July 21 and a 2 p.m. showing on July 16.

This 1960’s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancees, each beautiful airline hostesses with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down and one pending” until the unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris and Bernard’s apartment at the same time.

This season features the return of NSU alums Emily Davis, Yvonne Freese, Sarah Honerman and Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha as the Marvelous Wonderettes. Other company members include Justin Anderson, Brennan Bassett, Mackinley Bruemmer, Laura Steblay and Austin Watson.

Lunch is also offered at Sunday matinees with doors opening at 12:30 p.m., and dinner shows are held each Saturday with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Single show tickets are $13 (season show tickets $24), and children’s tickets are $7 (season $12). Tickets for a single dinner show are $30 (season $58), and single lunch show are $26 (season $50).

All seats are reserved. To order tickets call 605-467-3247 or go online at www.northernfortplayhouse.com.