People Around Country View Total Solar Eclipse

The long-awaited solar eclipse of 2017 was a bust in eastern South Dakota, but thousands of people around the country gathered in parts of 14 states across the nation to see the total eclipse of the sun.

Rain and clouds across most of eastern South Dakota prevented residents from seeing the partial eclipse in those areas, but weather across much of the country was good during the path of the total eclipse.

Britton natives Zach and Amanda (Jones) Christenson, now of Norfolk, NE, were among those who traveled to experience the phenomenon. The path of the total eclipse included parts of Nebraska.

“It was a 97 percent eclipse in Norfolk, but we drove south about three hours to the center of the totality line 15 miles south of Broken Bow, NE,” said Zach. “It was totally dark there for about two minutes and 30 seconds.”

The couple had been planning the trip for a few months and were among numbers of people with the same idea.

“The area is just kind of out in the sand hills of Nebraska but the closer we got there was pretty much a car in every single approach,” Zach noted. “There were also a couple of fields that had a bunch of campers. A lot of people took work off to see it.”

The Christensons had sun filters to watch the eclipse, and Zach also took pictures with a camera through a telescope.

“What impressed me most was how dark it gets all of a sudden when the totality hits, and you could feel the temperature drop,” said Zach. “And you can stare right at it. It was pretty cool how excited everybody got.”