Over 70 Exhibit At Expo

Over 70 exhibitors filled up the Britton-Hecla Arena for the 34th annual Britton Area Expo & Health Fair held on Saturday.

This marked the second year that the event was cut back to one day from its previous Friday-Saturday format. It was also the second year that the Health Fair and Area Expo joined forces. The health fair provided screenings in the areas of early detection and health promotion.

Special stage presentations were scheduled throughout the day. A reception was also held for South Dakota Junior Snow Queen Emma Storley. The Britton Lions Club served a lunch, and the annual fireman’s Ball topped off the day Saturday evening at Tyler’s.

A variety of drawings were held throughout the show. The biggest winner of the weekend was Greg Schaaf who claimed the $1,000 top prize from the Britton Lions Club drawing. Gary Carlson and Alan Heer were the Lions Club $500 winners.

Other drawing winners from area businesses follow.

Kids Raffle: Evalyn Ochsner – Dizzy Blondz Basket; Blayden Downs – Meyer Hardware Hank basket; Riley Armour – Quarve Drug Basket; Paytyn Marlow – Dollar General Basket; Faith Small – Pool Party

Adult Raffle (prizes in Britton Bucks): Laurie Nelson - $100; Will Hagenson - $75; Cigi Fox - $50; Boyd Hagenson - $25; Saneli Micke -$25; Larry Evan - $25 Other Drawings

White Cedar Homes of SD: Mary Brandt – cast bell

Norstar Federal Credit Union: Mavis Gunderson - $25; Brennan Deutsch - $25; Alan Seibel - $25; Kathy Gerken - $25; Linda Deutsch - $10; Jesse Bolzer - $10

Sanford Center for Health & Well-being: Jane Peterson – Heart Association Healthy Family Meals Cookbook; Rose Hilleson – Recipe book; Irene Oland – Hot pad & Cleaner Cloth; Terry Dierkson – Sanford Health Systems Free Heart screens

Tupperware: Dorthy Jones - $20 certificate

Knead PI: Gayle Hanson – 1 doz caramel rolls

Maxwell Electric: Boyd Hagenson – Generac Golf towel; David & Eileen Warzeka – golf towel; Carrie Guy – Bluetooth Speaker; Rose Hilleson – Hat

Ultimate Health Chiropractic: Lorena Johnson – bath salt gift basket; Corbin Dawson – Golf set

Vold Auctioneers & Realty: Keith Cease – Hat

LiquiTube: Don Tisher – 32 oz. bottle liquiTube

Young Living/Younique by Becky Wade: Abbi Nelson – Makeup Bag; Janelle Swanson – Oil Basket

Horton: April Corde – girls Easter Basket; Rose Hilleson – Boys Easter Basket

Rodan & Fields: Beth Renner – eye cream

R&D Welding & Repair: Mike Swartz – Thermos; Darla Knox – Cap; Clinton Kann – Insulated coffee mug

Buckhorn Rodeo: Vince Sigaty, Rose Hillson, Bonnie Buhl, Ben Nelson, Karen DeVine, Eileen Warzeka – Rodeo tickets; Tryton Biel, Layken Krista - Easter Basket

Communication Service for the Deaf: Sandy Nelson – bag

Britton Lions: Greg Schaaf - $1000; Gary Carlson - $500; Alan Heer - $500; Don Monsen - $25 Britton bucks; Jane Peterson – movie pass; Jeremy Hone – movie pass; Rylan Bremmon – large lion; Payton Amour – small lions

Wildtree: Nicole Tenez - $20 gift certificate

Ken’s: Cody Swanson - $25 Kens gift card; Jean Fagerland - $25 Kens gift card

Norwex: Fran Gage – enviro cloth & window cloth

Big Stone Radio: Joleen Gaikowski – Chanhassen Diner Theatre (4 people); Lois Keintz – Mall of America Package (4 people)

Health First: Mary Lou Brandt – candy; Mary Satterlee – hat; Pam Benda – Shirt; Eliana Satterlee – kids gummies

American Cancer Society: Brooklyn Rademacher – movie ticket; Annalie Satterlee – movie ticket; Nyla Slater – Fruit Basket

Aver: Kim Burger – car wash kit; Blayden Downs – Movie bundle

Community Transit: Brek Stelzer – truck; Madyline Sunderland – doll; Ava Teveldal – Easter basket; Caleb Satterlee – easter basket; Barb McLaughein – Butterfly light; Cody Swanson – lighthouse light

Sprik Financial Group: Megan Biel – Truck/tractor; Darla Knox – spring basket

Nail Buff: Elaine Marlow – pedicure; Stephanie Hotten – pedicure

Blessed Minds Learning Center: Anastasia Athama – HH Design gift card; Mary Goedert – t-shirt

Thrive Life – Priscilla Nelson: Rachel Sichmeller – snackies basket