One Election In County; Britton Petitions Available

Just one election is scheduled among area towns in April, while petitions for Britton City council positions were available beginning today (Wednesday) for a possible June 6 election.

The deadline for filing petitions for the April election was Friday, and Claremont has the only contested position. Incumbent Allan Merkel and challenger Frank Rasmussen both filed for a three-year trustee spot. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Two seats were up for election on the Langford Board of Trustees and incumbent Orrie Jesz was the only one to file for his three-year slot. Nobody filed for the final year of a three-year term that had been held by Shari Schock who resigned from the board.

Five spots were available in Hecla. Mayor Jay Osterloh filed for re-election for a two-year term, incumbent Hal Treeby filed for the two-year position in Ward 3, Mary Freudenthal filed for a two-year spot in Ward 1, and Kim Kipp filed for the final year of a two-year term in Ward 3. Nobody filed for a two-year position in Ward 2. Incumbents Harry Sukut, Jim Wilson, and Cathy Telin declined to seek re-election.

There were three spots up for election in Veblen – two-year slots in Wards 1, 2, and 3 - but nobody filed a petition. In Lake City Debby Weidenbach’s three-year term expires but no petitions were filed, and in Eden incumbent Mary Dunn filed for re-election to a three-year term.

Nichole Bertsch’s three-year position on the Pierpont board is up for election this spring and she was the only one to file a petition.

The terms of four Britton City Council members, as well as the mayor spot, will expire this spring. Those positions are currently held by Clyde Fredrickson, mayor; Bill Deutsch and Virgie Schaaf, Ward 1; Brian Beck, Ward 2; and Shane Storley, Ward 3. All are two-year positions with the exception of the Ward 1 position currently held by Schaff which will be for one year.

Petitions for the Britton Council may now be obtained at the City Hall office and must be filed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.