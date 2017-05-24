New GLAD Director Has Local Ties

Lindsey Kimber has a bunch of local connections, and now she is returning to her roots to help the Marshall County region continue to prosper in the future.

Kimber, the daughter of Greg and Valerie (Hardina) Tom, began work last week as the Executive Director of Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD). She comes from Colfax, WI, and succeeds Scott Amundson who has taken a state economic development position.

GLAD contact information remains the same. Kimber can be reached at 605-448-0005 or gladsd@venturecomm.net.

“I really believe in the importance of small towns and the feeling of community that exists there,” said Kimber. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help grow businesses and be involved in the five aspects that GLAD represents – economic development, community development, tourism, youth engagement, and housing.”

Kimber was born in Britton and as a young child lived with her parents in Havana where they owned the grocery store. The family then moved to Minnesota and she is a 1996 Crookston, MN, High School graduate. Her father is a Britton High School graduate who now lives at Clear Lake, and her late mother grew up in Kidder before transferring to Britton her senior year when the schools consolidated.

The new GLAD Executive Director spent a lot of time in the Britton area growing up.

“We used to spend summers at the farm with my mom’s parents, and sold fireworks for a couple of years at the Tom Fireworks stand.”

Kimber has a wide variety of experiences that she thinks will transfer well to her new position.

“I think one of my biggest attributes is that my background is pretty vast as far as working with different people, entities, and groups. I love working with people and love helping people, especially individuals who are trying to branch out on their own. New business development and community involvement is a passion of mine.”

She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and later went back to school and earned a master’s degree in business and administration. Her work background includes working in the health and human services field with mental health issues, developmental disabilities, and elder care; managing a group home; human resources marketing; sales and marketing for a flooring company; and she worked as an account manager for an insurance company, focusing on employee wellness.

Kimber’s first order of business as the new GLAD Executive Director is getting a feel for the region.

“I want to get out and meet people as much as I can and learn as much as I can about our five GLAD communities. My goal is to find out what people want and would like to see.”

Kimber is also already enjoying living in a rural community.

“One of the things that stood out for me was the opportunity to live in a smaller town. “I’ve only been here a week and everybody is so friendly and welcoming. That’s definitely something you don’t see as often in bigger cities. It’s really a welcoming environment.”

Kimber is also looking forward to enjoying all the outdoors has to offer in the glacial lakes area.

“My husband, Brad, and I love fishing, and he also likes to hunt. Health and fitness is also a passion of mine, and Brad and I have both done personal training in the past and taught yoga at an assisted living center. We also love traveling and seeing other parts of the world.”

Brad works with design and design technology and currently puts together store displays for companies. He continues to work from Wisconsin, but is hoping to find employment in the Marshall County area.

“The biggest challenge right now is trying to do everything at once and seeing how everything works together,” concluded Kimber. “I’ll be working to learn of all the resources that are available and how we can tap into those resources to help our communities.”