Moisture Makes Producers Smile

Timely rains put a smile on area producers faces over the weekend.

Amounts varied all the way from about .40 inches to over six inches on Saturday and Sunday. Doug Oelkers Records of Britton measured 1.81 inches on Saturday and another .30 on Sunday. Another rain of .10 was recorded last week Wednesday for a 2.21 total for the week.

Reports indicated that the Forman, ND, area received about seven inches; Havana, ND, measured 6.2 inches; up to 4.0 inches fell at Lake City and Brampton, ND; 3.2 inches five miles east of Britton on Highway 10; 2.55 inches at Full Circle Ag agronomy office in Britton; 2.3 inches at Roy Lake; 1.3 inches at Eden; .90 at the Full Circle Answer Plot south of Britton; .90 inches in Claremont; and .40 inches at Amherst.

The August moisture should go a long way towards making the bean crop this fall and will also benefit the corn crop, along with hay and pastures.

“August rains really make the bean crop,” said Full Circle Ag agronomist Joe Gustafson. “And a lot of people don’t realize that even this time of year corn still uses about an inch of moisture a week. It will also give the pastures a boost.”

Gustafson said the way the rains came was also a plus.

“It all came at such a steady rate. You didn’t see water standing around because it all soaked into the ground.”

The area also had cooler temperatures for the week. Highs were in the 60’s and 70’s on three occasions with Sunday’s high topping out at just 69 degrees.