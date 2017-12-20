MC Bridges Need Help

COUNTY COMMISSION

Eleven Marshall County bridges are in poor condition according to an inspection report delivered to the Marshall County Commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The board also met on Thursday, Dec. 7, and approved a revised haul road agreement with TransCanada Keystone Pipeline in that session.

Chelsey Sheridan and Mike Gutenkauf of Clark Engineering of Aberdeen met with commissioners about the bridge inspection. The report indicated that 10 of the 23 bridges were in good condition, one in fair condition, and 12 in poor condition. However, the county has since repaired one of the poor bridges that is now rated as good, leaving 11 bridges that are in need of replacement.

The estimated cost to repair and replace all the bridges according to the report recommendations would be $5,109,600. That breaks down to an average of $425,800 per bridge. Load limit signs have been placed on all the poorrated bridges, and all are different based on the study results.

Glen Behnke met with the board and had a complaint that townships were not obtaining sand from his pit for road work. The board told Behnke that it is a township issue, not a county concern.

A eight-foot variance from the required 80-foot setback from a state highway right-ofway was approved for Alan Darling. A plat was also approved for Roy Lake Estates.

Building permits were approved for Neil Bien, Nordland Township, covered fuel storage containment; Douglas and Connie Leschisin, Eden, livestock storage; and Boyd Bien, Wismer, grain bin.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland had received complaints of long waits at the middle bridge on the Amherst Road at lights placed at the bridge for trucks hauling contaminated soil from the site of the oil spill. But he said the wait time of two minutes, seven seconds is the recommended setting to allow enough time for trucks to get through the area.

The highway department has received delivery of a new skidsteer and has a snowblower to demo when snow arrives.

Lori Amerman of the Marshall County Ambulance met with the board to go over recommendations for pay for EMT’s in 2018. Veterans Service Officer Dave Daberkow was re-appointed for a four-year term.

Terry Price met with commissioners to ask for a cost adjustment for county burials. Currently the county pays $2,000 for cremations and for burials, including opening and closing costs. The county agreed to keep paying $2,000 for cremations but will now pay $2,750 for burials, plus opening and closing costs and the cost of a grave liner that is now required.

The board approved a liquor license renewal for China Town. It also approved a tax abatement totaling $32.98 where a mobile home was moved off the property. A contingency transfer of $100,000 was approved for nine different budgets, and an automatic supplement was approved for the 24-7 budget of $18,107.

An executive session was held for 34 minutes on personnel and no action taken.

In the meeting held on Dec. 7, the commission approved a revised haul road agreement between the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline and Marshall County. The existing agreement was nine miles on 11AS, one mile on 12A, and four miles on 16AW. The revised agreement adds an alternative exit route of four miles on 11AC, a mile on 18Am and two miles on 18G.

The center bridge on 11AC is a concern because inspections showed the bridge needed to have load restrictions with the haul road agreement. Clark engineering did a detailed inspection and recommended allowing trucks to run down the center of the bridge by setting up stop lights on both sides of the bridge with traffic directed to the center with large cones.

The signing and cones will be paid for by the Michals Pipeline (sub-contracted hauler for TransCanada-Keystone).

An estimated 2,600 loads will go out on the 11AC route to the disposal site at Minot, ND.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland said that Hofland Engineering is doing the H&H study. The study will determine what the county can do to replace the center bridge next summer.

In other action the board approved quotes from Eden Oil for #1 diesel for the Britton and Veblen shops for $2.58; Deputy States Attorney Victor Rapkoch informed the board that the 2018 budget may have higher than anticipated expenditures in the court appointed attorney, jail, judicial, and state’s attorney budgets due to a large number of upcoming trials; the board approved the purchase of CPR equipment for the ambulance for $1,412.23; an abatement of $12.66 for 2015 and $13.06 for 2016 was approved due to a mobile home being moved off the property; additional taxes for several properties were approved; and a retail on-off malt beverage license was approved for Charlie’s.

The board approved the purchase of a new copy machine for the Register of Deeds Office for $1,904.74; it authorized the chair to sign the Joint Cooperative Agreement with NECOG for 2018 for $8,106.85 and the 2018 contract with the SD Department of Health for community health nursing services for $4,120; and it decided to follow the state offices for the Christmas holiday with county offices being closed Dec. 25-26.

Next regular meeting of the commission will be Jan. 2.