Lions Seek Elusive State Title

For the seventh time in the past 11 years the Langford Area boys’ basketball team has earned a spot in the Class B state basketball tournament.

The Lions, who earned the number two seed with a sparkling 21-2 record, will tangle with seventh-seeded Parker (17-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in first round action at the Northern State University Barnett Center in Aberdeen. The two clubs did not play any common opponents this season.

The winner of the opener will take on the victor between third-seeded Wolsey-Wessington and sixth seed Harding County on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Bridgewater-Emery, the only unbeaten team in this year’s field, is the number one seed with a 23-0 mark.

Langford Area began its run of state tournament appearances under first-year coach Paul Raasch in 2007 when the Lions finished fifth. It was the first trip to the “Big B” for Langford since 1939.

Raasch’s crew followed that up with a runner-up finish in 2008, a third place in 2012, sixth in 2013, fifth in 2014, and fell to Hanson in overtime in the 2015 championship game.

Warner denied the Lions a fifth straight state trip last year on its way to a state title, but the Lions turned the tables on the Monarchs in this year’s District 2B title game and then stopped Florence-Henry in the regional to punch its ticket to the state classic.

During the 11-year streak Langford Area has been one of the most dominant Class B teams in the state. Raasch has guided those clubs to a combined 226-41 record.

Bridgewater-Emery is the favorite heading into the state tournament, but Raasch doesn’t’ discount his own club.

“Everybody is pointing at Bridgewater-Emery, and they have earned that distinction going undefeated while playing a pretty good schedule. But I think there are some teams in the field that have a shot at them. We’re focused on Parker, but I would like to think we have a chance if we put together three good days.”

Parker will present some challenges. The Pheasants sport a balanced attack, led by 6-2 senior forward Kelby Peters (11.3 ppg). Center Camden Bialas, a 6-7 sophomore, averages 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing, and 6-3 junior forward Connor Carlson averages 10.1 points and four boards.

Landon Leberman (6-0, Sr., guard, 8.1 ppg), and Shane Kasten (6-1, Sr., guard, 8 ppg) round out the starting lineup.

“Parker is a solid team with a nice blend of size and a good point guard,” said Raasch. “They shoot the ball pretty well from the perimeter, for the most part are really wellbalanced, and pose some problems.”

Raasch isn’t sure what to expect from the Pheasants defensively. “They’ve played a variety of defenses but will probably throw a zone at us. We just have to be ready for whatever comes at us, be aggressive, and be ready to shoot the ball. We’ve had a little more balance towards the end of the year and hopefully that continues.”

Mason Larson, a 6-7 junior, leads the Lions with 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per outing. Chance Olson, a 5-10, senior, averages 13.3 points and four assists per game, and 6-3 junior Ryan Punt has hit 9.8 points and grabbed 8.8 rebounds per contest. James Erickson, 6-3 senior (7.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and Zac Fries, 6-3 senior (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg) round out the starting lineup.

Langford Area’s success revolves around strong defense, and Raasch hopes that will help carry his club this week. The Lions have allowed just 37.9 points per game while limiting foes to only 33.6 percent from the field.

“We like to think we’re a pretty good defensive team,” stressed Raasch, “and defense doesn’t really slump. We’ve been pretty consistent all year in holding teams down and giving ourselves a chance to win. If we can hold teams around 40-45 points I think we have a pretty good shot.”

Raasch has been pleased with the progress his team has shown since the beginning of the season. The Lions should also be healthy with Punt back to nearly 100 percent after suffering an ankle sprain late in the season.

“We’ve had some guys step up and fill roles for us, and we’ve gone through some things this season,” said the Lions’ boss. “During the year we started eight different guys and hope that experience pays off. We just have to keep a focus on that first game and do what we do best – defend and rebound, value the basketball, and be physical.”

The Lions also have plenty of experience in state tournament pressure situations. Several squad members played on past state tournament teams as well as on the LA football squad in the past two Class 9B state championships.

“You always hope that experience is an advantage,” noted Raasch. “Our kids have been around that big-game atmosphere and are not going to shy away from it. They like to play in that environment.

“We try to approach it as just another basketball game. We know we get to play three more times and want to try and make the most of it.”