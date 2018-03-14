Lions Renewing State Rivalry

The Langford Area boys’ basketball team will renew what has become quite a Class B state tournament rivalry in first round action on Thursday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Coach Paul Raasch’s Lions will tangle with White River in the final first round contest at 7:45 p.m. It will mark the seventh time the two clubs have met in the tourney since 2008 when White River downed Langford in the championship game, and each team has three wins.

Last year Langford Area downed the Tigers 51-38 for the consolation crown, the Lions won an overtime semifinal battle in 2015, and the two squads set a state record in 2013 when the Lions prevailed in a five-overtime contest.

The two clubs are also the two most successful at reaching the state tournament in recent years. White River is making its 13th consecutive appearance in the “Big B,” winning four titles and finishing second twice. Langford Area is making its sixth trip in the past seven years, its eighth in the past 12 seasons, and has a pair of runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2015.

White River brings a 21-2 record into the tournament with its only losses to Class A tournament entry Pine Ridge and number one seed Class B squad Bridgewater-Emery. Langford Area stands at 19-4.

The two clubs have just one common opponent in Lower Brule, and if those games are any indication, fans should be in for another barnburner on Thursday. White River downed Lower Brule 67-57 in overtime, while Langford Area posted a 62-61 win in double overtime.

Raasch said that Lower Brule, the eighth seed in the tourney, is a good indicator of the strength of this year’s Class B tournament field.

“I think the new Round of 16 format did what it was supposed to do in getting the best teams to the tournament,” said Raasch. “Top seed Bridgewater-Emery and second-seeded Sully Buttes are probably slight favorites, but I think you are going to see four good games every day. If you’re going to win some games in this tournament, you’re going to have to earn it.”

White River brings an explosive offense and pressuring defense to the state stage that presents the Lions with some challenges. The Tigers have averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting at a 50 percent clip from the field and hold opponents to 50.9 per outing.

“They are tenacious defensively and shoot the ball really well,” noted Raasch. “They play a high energy game up and down the court and at times on film it looks like they have a 10-second shot clock. White River really tries to dictate the tempo, and they are so good at pressuring the ball and passing lanes that it makes it difficult to get into an offensive flow.”

All five White River starters (three sophomores, a junior, and senior) average in double figures, led by 6-2 junior forward Jadice Morrison at 15.2 and 6-1 sophomore center Tyson Iyotte at 14.3. The Tigers also get just over 20 points per game from their bench.

Raasch has seen his club raise its level of play as the season went on.

“We’ve gotten better at cutting down penetration and rebounding on the defensive end, two things we didn’t do very well at the beginning of the year. I also think our kids have learned their roles. It took a while to fit the parts together and figure out what we can do and what we can’t do, but I think we’ve done a really good job of that.

“We’re not real flashy,” added Raasch, “but the guys do their job and it seems to work out for us. We make our share of mistakes, but we’ve learned to play through those and are pretty resilient.”

The Lions have averaged 56.3 points per game, shooting at a 45.9 percent clip, while allowing 44.6. Mason Larson is the only starter in double figures with 22.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. Ryan Punt has chipped in with 9.5, Dylan Frey 8.0, Colin Frey 7.4, and Logan Block 5.1. Bryce Peterson (1.3) and Nicholas Kaplan (1.1) are the first two players off the bench.

One area of improvement for the Lions has been cutting down on critical turnovers, and that will be crucial against White River.

“Early in the season we had turnovers that led to baskets and those things got us in a lot of trouble. But the kids have cleaned those up and that will be a real key against White River. We can’t let them score baskets off turnovers. I feel if we can get into a half-court game we can defend as well as anyone. We have to handle that full-court pressure and not let them force us into playing too fast.”

Whatever the outcome this week, Raasch is proud of what his club has accomplished.

“I’m very proud of this team,” concluded the Lions’ boss. “The boys have worked extremely hard all season to earn this opportunity to play in the State ‘B’ tourney.”

Survive Scare

Langford Area survived a scare in the Round of 16 to secure its state tournament berth last week Wednesday.

Raasch’s seventh-seeded club trailed at each of the quarter breaks but rallied from five points down to post a 40-39 victory over 10th-seeded Colman-Egan at the Huron Arena in a game rescheduled from Watertown on Tuesday due to bad weather.

Colman-Egan stretched a two-point first quarter lead to four at halftime and led 34-29 after three periods before the Lions battled back.

Dylan Frey started the comeback bid with a threepointer, followed by another trey from Logan Block to give the Lions a 35-34 advantage, the first of five lead changes in the final stanza.

After a Colman-Egan bucket with 4:25 to play, Ryan Punt responded with a fielder inside and then just over a minute later converted a three-point play to erase a 38-37 deficit with 2:49 remaining. Langford Area would not score again, but Colman-Egan had only a free toss at the 1:50 mark to cap the game’s scoring.

The Lions did turn the ball over twice in the final minute to give Colman-Egan some opportunities, but a last-second three-point shot was off the mark and the Lions were bound for the “Big B.”

“It was quite a game, a real grinder as we expected,” Raasch noted. “Colman-Egan is a tough, gritty team and plays very physical. Our guys showed great poise the entire game, and we made enough plays down the stretch to win it.”

Punt, who scored seven points in the final nine minutes of the game, led the Lions with 13 points and five rebounds. Colin Frey had three treys on 3-4 shooting for nine points, and Mason Larson had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots. Block added five points and five assists.

COLMAN-EGAN: Kade Groos 4 0-0 10, Chase Hammer 1 0-0 3, Bodee Groos 5 1-2 13, Keith Crisp 2 0-2 4, Dalton Voekler 4 1-2 9. Totals 16-47 2-6 39.

LANGFORD AREA: Logan Block 2 0-0 5, Dylan Frey 1 0-0 3, Collin Frey 3 0-0 9, Mason Larson 4 0-0 8, Ryan Punt 6 1-2 13, Nicholas Kaplan 1 0-0 2. Totals 17-37 1-2 40.

CE (17-6) 14 26 34 39

LA (19-4) 12 22 29 40

3-point goals – K. Groos 2, Hammer, B. Groos 2; C. Frey 3, D. Frey, Block. Total fouls – CE 5, LA 7.