Lions Open Picnic Shelter

About 175 people gathered in Britton Monday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lions Club International and to dedicate a new picnic shelter in honor of the event.

A meal of pork sandwiches, chips, beans, and 100th birthday cupcakes was served at the picnic shelter, and an official dedication ceremony was held.

Lions Clubs around the world were challenged to do a Centennial Legacy project for their communities, and the Britton Lions Club project is the Lions Centennial Pavilion located on the southeast side of the Britton Swimming Pool.

The local club came up with the idea for the project, and with help from the city of Britton, funded the shelter, which includes power and lighting. Lions Club members also provided labor to help with the construction.

“A project like this fosters a sense of community, cooperation, and teamwork, and that is what Lions is all about,” said Lions member and dedication emcee Tom Farber. “We’re proud to be able to show off a facility that will be used for years to come.”

Britton Finance Officer Marie Marlow said that the shelter may be reserved for special events. Reservations can be made at the swimming pool.

Britton City Council President Brian Beck thanked the Lions Club for its initiative in doing the project.

“It’s a very beautiful facility, and I’m glad the Lions Club decided to do it,” said Beck. “I’d like to extend a big thank you to the Britton Lions Club.”

Tim Jacobson and Dave Kleinberg, two of the Lions Club committee members who helped construct the shelter, talked about the construction process and thanked those in attendance for helping to dedicate the facility.

Britton Lions Club President Helen Nice, with help from Beck and surrounded by Lions Club members, cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the facility.

Larry Buntrock, a Britton Lions Club member who also serves as a South Dakota District Lions Governor, praised the local club.

“My wife, Lori, and I have traveled 16,000 miles to visit other clubs in the region, and I’m proud to talk about what the Britton club has done wherever we go,” said Buntrock.

Farber recounted all that went into the project and cited the cooperation and hard work needed to accomplish the goal.

“All of these things lead to one thing - progress.”