Langford Area Considering School Facelift

The Langford Board of Education and the Langford Area School staff heard a presentation on proposed plans for a facility improvement project at the regular June meeting of the school board last week Wednesday.

Tom Hurlbert of Co-op Architecture of Aberdeen and Sioux Falls updated meeting attendees of the potential project that is based on areas of need identified in a recent survey. Superintendent Monte Nipp said the project could involve remodeling and improving existing facilities as well as the possibility of some new construction.

Public meetings are planned to inform school district patrons about the potential project. Meetings will be held in Pierpont and Eden on Monday, July 24, and in Langford and Claremont on Tuesday, July 25.

In other action the board approved employment agreements for Lisa Olson, cross country coach; Fallon Deutsch, cheerleading coach; Diane Hoines, play director; JaKelle Hardy, elementary secretary/aide; and Marie Fix, special education para-professional.

The board approved the school health service contract with the state of South Dakota for 2017-18, voted to renew property and liability insurance with EMC of Western Agency, and approved Nipp as the school’s authorized representative for federal programs for the upcoming school year.

A policy change for classified staff was approved. Any permanent employee working at least six months and 20 hours per week must now participate in the SD Retirement System.

The preliminary 2017-18 budget was discussed and a budget hearing set for the July 10 meeting. Budget amendments and transfers were also approved to the 2016-17 budget in four areas, and approval was given to advertise for fuel bids.

High School Principal Toni Brown reported to the board about recent action taken by the South Dakota High School Activities Association regarding playoff formats. He also said that fraternity brothers of the late Roy Pulfrey, long-time assistant basketball coach, were planning to make donations towards an interactive electronic information center for the school that would contain athletic records, and the school is also re-doing the gym floor this week and will be painting “Coach Roy” on the floor near his seat on the bench in his memory.

Nipp talked to the board about $4,000 donated to the school from the Don Naddy estate to be used by teachers. Teachers are invited to apply for mini-grants from the funds that will be administered by the Britton Area Foundation.

The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m.