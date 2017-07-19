LA Unveiling School Proposal

The Langford Area School District has completed an assessment of its facilities, formulated a plan to address those needs, and now wants to tell district patrons about it.

The Board of Education has planned a series of public meetings next week and is encouraging feedback and input from the public. Meetings will be held on Monday at the Community Center in Eden at 6:30 p.m. and at the Stone Building in Pierpont at 8 p.m. On Tuesday meetings are set for the United Methodist Church in Claremont at 6:30 p.m. and the Langford Area school gym at 8 p.m.

During this past school year, the Langford Area School District partnered with CO-OP Architecture and Dakota Education Consulting to assist in identifying areas of need and formulating a plan to address those needs.

A facility planning committee made up of board members David Planteen and Jenn Gustafson, teachers Dave Carson and Suzi Larson, and administrators Toni Brown and Monte Nipp have reviewed information about the current condition of the district’s buildings. The school staff completed a survey providing valuable insight for the committee to consider and different options to look at when addressing deficiencies.

After analyzing the information gathered, the planning committee and the Langford Area School Board have determined the following areas in need of improvement:

●1960 Elementary Building - The flat roof pools water that eventually leaks into classrooms and hallways creating hazardous conditions and increasing annual repair costs.

●1959 Fire Alarm Panel – The 1959 fire alarm system serving the elementary building, kitchen and lunchroom, band and choir room, shop, gymnasium and locker rooms is the original system installed. The state fire marshal has not mandated that we replace it but is requiring us to get it inspected. Because of the age of the devices, no company will certify an inspection for this old system.

●Band & Choir Classroom – Currently this is the only classroom on the second floor and is not ADA compliant or handicapped accessible. With over 90 percent of our students participating in band or choir, it hosts classes with over 60 students in the room. The stairs also pose a challenge for moving instruments, especially the piano and larger percussion down to the gym for performances. The constant moving is causing wear and tear on this equipment.

●Weight Room - Another noted deficiency is the crowded and inadequate area for the weight and conditioning room. The current 19x19-foot room in the southwest corner of the gym does not hold all of the equipment and poses a safety problem when a PE teacher or coach is supervising a number of students working out. The need for a larger fitness and weight room that will allow all our equipment to be stored and used in the same room rather than spread throughout the school is warranted. Also, the current crowded conditions don’t allow us to provide community members the time or space to come in and use the equipment.

●Gymnasium Use - Another area of concern discussed is the need for an added multipurpose/gym area. Scheduling activities in our current gym is a nightmare with groups practicing early in the morning, late at night and on Wednesday and Sunday church nights. These problems are not just isolated to athletics, but also PE classes that are cancelled many days when the play stage and prom are set up in the gym. If the weather doesn’t cooperate for going outdoors, there is no place for the PE classes so they are cancelled during the spring months.

Track and golf practices also need a place for practice when going outside isn’t possible. With early morning and late night practices, the gym is rarely available for the public to come and walk during the winter months. A new fitness area and multi-purpose gym will more readily allow facilities available for community members to use.

●Special Education - The number of students needing special services has grown immensely over the past several years. The current resource room (the old yellow counter office) does not have the space needed to provide these special services successfully.

●Parking Lots - There has been considerable attention given to the school parking lots. Anyone that has attended an event here this past winter/spring can attest to the terrible parking conditions students and staff encounter every day. The icy snow covered ruts pose hazardous safety concerns not only for our students and staff but any visitors walking into our school to attend activities.

●FB Field Lighting/Bus Barn – Other needs listed by the committee include new lights at the football field. It’s a fact that LA has the worst lighted field in the Lake Region Conference and possibly in the state. A bus barn to store the district’s fleet of busses and help keep them in good operating condition is also listed as a need.

●Storage - This has been a big problem ever since the old high school was torn down. The fire marshal has noted problems with the storing of materials and equipment throughout our school, especially the racks of folding chairs and the floor mat cart in the hallways and near fire exits. By addressing some of the needs above, space will become available for safer storage areas.

The Facility Planning Committee and School Board with CO-OP Architecture and Sichmeller/Mettler Engineering have developed a facility improvement plan to address the needs listed above. This plan consists of replacing the elementary roof and 1959 fire alarm system, remodeling the current SPED resource room and new construction of a ground floor band/choir classroom, and a multipurpose/gym and wellness center. The plan also calls for resurfacing the parking lots, replacing the football field lights and building a bus barn.

“The District is looking to the future in keeping our school facilities up-to-date and providing our future students with safe and successful school experiences,” said Superintendent Nipp. “The final payment for the 1999 high school addition was made this year. The state legislature has also passed a law that will take effect in 2020 that limits how small school districts can fund capital improvements. It has been 20 years since any building improvements have been made, so now is the time to take a closer look at how we can improve our facilities for the future of our school.”