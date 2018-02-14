LA Board Approves $3 Million For Project

The Langford Area Board of Education approved an amended bond resolution for financing $3 million for the school improvement project at its regular meeting on Monday.

A bond issue vote last fall had authorized the school to spend up to $3.2 million for the project. The board has cut some costs and does have some capital outlay funds available if needed when bids come in.

The board authorized advertising for bids for the project with the bid opening set for March 22. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and summer.

Board members also discussed needs for the building project not covered by the bond issue. Those items include things like equipment for the wellness center, scoreboards for the multi-purpose gym, and volleyball standards. Superintendent Monte Nipp said the school will be seeking grant money and will accept donations for those items.

In other action the board accepted an open enrollment application from the Groton Area School district and rescinded an open enrollment application for Britton-Hecla when that student came back to the LA District.

Board members were appointed to the teacher contract negotiation team for the 2018-19 school year. Appointed were Jenn Gustafson, Mike Frey, and Amanda West.

Board member Lisa Olson, who serves on the North Central Special Education Co-op governing board, reported from the last meeting.

She said Edmunds Central has joined the co-op which also includes Langford Area, Frederick, Northwestern, Warner, Doland, Hitchcock, Tulare, and Groton Area.

The board decided to not amend the school calendar at this time due to one snow day. Nipp said the day would not likely be made up if the school doesn’t have to miss any more class days.

Nipp also recognized the board for its time and dedication to the school district on the occasion of Board Appreciation Week beginning Feb. 19.

An executive session was held for 80 minutes for administrative evaluations. Upon resuming regular session the board offered administrative contracts for the 2018-19 school year to Superintendent/ Elementary Principal Monte Nipp, High School Principal/ Athletic Director Toni Brown, and Business Manager Dawn Nipp.

The next meeting of the board will be Monday, March 12, at 7 p.m.