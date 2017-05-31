LA’s Olson State Champ

Langford Area’s Chance Olson had a golden day on Saturday.

The senior ended his outstanding prep career for the Lions by winning the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet in Sioux Falls on Saturday. For good measure he threw in a second place in the 200-meter dash and a third in the long jump.

“Overall, I thought we had a great state meet,” said LA Coach Taylor Reints. “I love the state track meet. You find out who the best is at least on those two days of the year, and it’s a lot of fun. The thing we talked about the most was throwing everything out the window and waking up and being an athlete and competing.

“Obviously, the highlight was Chance winning the 100, getting second in the 200, and third in the long jump. He stayed focused and pushed hard all spring.”

Olson was clocked in 11.19 in the 100 dash and won in a photo finish over Riley Greenhoff of Chester Area, who also ran an 11.19. The LA speedster, who will play football at Northern State University this fall, finished .21 seconds behind Greenhoff to place second in the 200. His third place long jump effort was 20-9.5.

Mason Larson was a second place finisher in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.90 clocking. On the girls’ side Adyson Dwight was seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.20, and she placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.38.

The Langford Area boys finished seventh in the team standings in a field of 41 teams with 32 points. Chester Area won the team title with a 64 total. Langford Area tied for 32nd in a 48-team field with Freeman Academy-Marion and Colome in the girls division with four points.

“What I like about the state meet is the times are FAT (fully automatic timing) so there is no human error involved,” added Reints. “You run what you run. Those first day FAT times by Chance in the 100 and 200 were impressive at any class level.”

Reints said Larson also came up big when it counted most.

“Everyone knew the Colman-Egan kid (Walker Oliver) would win the 110 hurdles unless he got hurt. But it was wide open after that. To actually be able to claim runner-up in the 110 hurdles was actually quite impressive because there were legitimately eight kids that could have been second.”

Reints was also impressed with Dwight’s development in the last half of the season.

“Ady came a long way in the last five weeks. She hasn’t been 100 percent all year, but she kept pushing and stayed focused, making finals in her two individual events. In the 400 she had to beat out some savvy veterans who had placed before and had the experience card on her. She had competed in the 200 last year at state and was somewhere around 14th or 15th. This year it was almost the exact same girls in the same event, and she was able to beat a lot of the girls that beat her last year.”

State qualifiers who did not place also competed well for the LA squad.

“Zac Fries made finals in the discus,” said Reints. “They take nine to finals and he placed ninth. Zac threw his personal best, and every other year would have probably gotten around sixth. This year Class B probably had the best discus throwers from top to bottom and unfortunately throwing 139-10 didn’t get him a place.

“Olivia Ewalt also threw the discus, and winning the region and making state your eighth grade year is a great accomplishment. One thing with Olivia is that there were quite a few times that she would throw during practice and then we would throw for an hour after everybody got done with practice when I had time to help.”

The LA girls 800 and 1600-meter relay quartets also competed in Sioux Falls.

“Our girls relay teams, I thought, competed as hard as they could have,” Reints noted. “In the 800 we subbed Ady out and ran Olyvia Dwight, Chesney Olson, Ashley Gustafson, and Brooklin Kreger. We gained a lot of valuable experience in that relay which will definitely help in the future.

“I thought the girls 1600 relay team had a chance at finals. Ady Dwight, Chesney Olson, Ashley Gustafson, and Brooklin Kreger ran that. We ended up 12th out of 20-some teams, but we got caught in the fastest heat because of our region time and drew a tough lane (lane 7). We got stuck trying to pass on the corners which is never good. Had I changed our order and ran for the lead right away like I have done in the past, we probably would have run faster but that was a coaching mistake on my part.”

Reints praised his squad’s effort this season.

“We had a great year. We set four school records, a region record, and lots of conference and meet records with our grade 7-12 team. The work ethic was great and nobody quit out of 40 kids, so I am proud of our athletes and our season.”