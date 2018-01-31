Kirkegaard Confirmed

Education standards and an education scandal were at the heart of criticism leveled Monday at Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s nominee for secretary of education. Ultimately Don Kirkegaard was approved by the Senate on a 26-7 vote.

Kirkegaard, whose career in South Dakota took him to Bristol, Britton and Sturgis, will replace Melody Schopp who resigned last year.

Sen. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, said Kirkegaard’s embrace of the Common Core education standards were enough to disqualify him from being appointed to lead the Education Department. Jensen pointed to low English and math test scores for high school students, particularly on the state’s Indian reservations.

“No wonder they’re killing themselves,” Jensen said of young Native Americans, “they have no hope.”

The federal Common Core standards were implemented in South Dakota during Kirkegaard’s service on the state’s Education Standards Board.

Sen. Stace Nelson, RFulton, noted that the Legislature’s Joint Tribal Relations Council voted 9-1 in opposition to Kirkegaard’s nomination. Nelson also said that Kirkegaard was linked to the Gear Up grants that are still under investigation.

Nelson called Kirkegaard’s nomination “an appointment with a dark shadow over it.”

Sen. Troy Heinert, DMission, praised the nominee’s commitment to tribal education, noting that Kirkegaard has promised to visit schools on all of the state’s reservations.

“That’s something we haven’t had before,” Heinert said.

Kirkegaard’s exposure to the Gear Up scandal was nominal, according to Sen. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls.

Kirkegaard worked as a consultant helping to recruit superintendent candidates to small school districts through a contract with a recruiting service owned by Rick Melmer and Tom Oster. Melmer, a former state education secretary, approved South Dakota’s first Gear Up grant and later served on its advisory board.

A federal program designed to help students from low-income families become aware of the educational opportunities after high school, Gear Up has been the focus of an investigation concerning misused funds.

Kirkegaard was “completely and totally transparent” about his recruiting contract during testimony to the Senate Education Committee, Soholt said. Kirkegaard earned the committee’s approval on a 6-1 vote.

The failure of Common Core was at the heart of Sen. Lance Russell’s criticism, noting the “abject failure of the state of South Dakota to educate its kids.”

By approving Kirkegaard’s nomination, “We’re doubling down on what we’ve done and what we’ve failed to do,” said Russell, R-Hot Springs.

Kirkegaard got the endorsement of Sen. Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish.

“I’ve been very impressed with his wisdom,” Ewing said, adding that he was mystified by the level of discontent with the nomination. “It’s almost like there was a witch hunt going on for a while.”