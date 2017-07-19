Kids Read For 30,240 Minutes In Program

Thirty-eight people attended the program “Children’s Stories For All Ages” held July 14.

The program was hosted by Britton Public Library and sponsored by the SD Humanities Council. The program concluded the “Build a Better World” summer program at the library.

Eighty area youth were registered for this year’s program. Weekly activities were held at the library each Wednesday with an average of 60 in attendance each week. A total of 30,240 minutes were recorded as read.

Students crafted, created, listened, and played during the six-week program. A celebration of readers was held July 12 at the Lions’ Pavilion at the swim pool. Sixty-eight students and adults enjoyed a light snack, games, and prizes.

Accelerated reader testing continues until the beginning of the school year for Britton- Hecla students that were testing at the end of the previous school year.

As the youth program ended, library staff members are working on an adult program that will meet each Wednesday Aug. 2-23 from 5-6 p.m. Anyone interested should contact the library to register.