HuntSafe Classes Set

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is currently taking registration for HuntSAFE classes.

Classes are held statewide throughout the year. Registration for most classes is available online at gfp. sd.gov/hun-ted.

HuntSAFE courses are classes designed to teach students the importance of firearm safety. Students will participate in multiple in-person sessions that will provide the students with the knowledge and skills relative to hunting and hunter safety.

