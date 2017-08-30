Hunt May Be Tough

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the annual pheasant brood survey and the results show a significant decrease in the statewide pheasants-permile (PPM) index from 2016.

The 2017 statewide PPM index is 1.68, down 45 percent from last year’s index of 3.05. This year’s count is 65 percent lower than the 10-year average of 4.82.

While the number of roosters was nearly unchanged from last year (903 vs. 907), the number of hens decreased 35 percent and the total number of broods was down 44 percent. The average brood size was also down 16 percent from 5.91 to 4.99, the lowest ever recorded since surveys began in 1949.

Officials said that the significant decline and small average brood sizes for the far southeast and northeast regions were a bit surprising as the drought was not as severe in those areas.

“While this news is disappointing, it is not unexpected,” stated Kelly Hepler, GFP department secretary. “The difficult winter weather and subsequent drought conditions in various parts of the state will result in hunters having to work harder at trying to take home their daily limit. Even with these conditions, the pheasant hunting opportunities in South Dakota continue to be the best in the country.” From late July through 110, thirty-mile routes across the state’s pheasant range to estimate pheasant production and calculate the PPM index. The survey is not a population estimate, but rather compares the number of pheasants observed on the routes and establishes trend information. Survey routes are grouped into 13 areas, based on a local city, and the index value of each local city area is then compared to index values of the previous year and the 10-year average.

The Chamberlain route continued to have the most pheasants per mile at 4.05, followed by Pierre with 3.13, and Winner and Mitchell with 2.52. Mobridge was the only other route above two birds per mile at 2.10. Sisseton was down 67 percent at .40.

“Weather conditions and available habitat are key factors contributing to pheasant numbers,” added Hepler. “We have to remember that over 80 percent of South Dakota experienced some level of drought by mid-July. During very severe drought conditions, pheasant nesting success and chick survival can be reduced due to less cover and a reduction in insects for chicks to feed on.”

This year, over 8,000 new acres have been enrolled in the Walk-In Area hunting access program within the pheasant range, providing additional places to hunt. This adds to over one million acres of existing publicly owned and privately leased land open for public hunting in the primary pheasant range of South Dakota.

South Dakota’s traditional statewide pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday