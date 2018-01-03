Home Money For College Grads

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has announced that South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has launched a brand new program aimed at assisting postsecondary graduates in purchasing a first home in South Dakota.

The “Grants for Grads” program launched Jan. 2 and will be open to first-time homebuyers who meet certain income requirements, are purchasing a primary residence instate, have not owned a home in the past three years, are purchasing a home of $250,000 or less, and have earned a degree from an accredited postsecondary educational facility within the past 60 months.

“Graduates now have more incentive than ever to remain or return to South Dakota and purchase their home,” Gov. Dennis Daugaard said. “This program provides an opportunity to assist recent graduates become first-time homebuyers that may have other financial obligations with student loans.”

SDHDA plans to offer this program for a limited time through participating lenders, with per-beneficiary assistance at five percent of the loan amount. In order to apply for the program, participants must contact a lender to set an appointment.