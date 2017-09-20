Heart Of Dakota Winners Named

Two area residents and three local boards will be recognized Monday as winners of the 19th annual Heart of Dakota Awards.

The awards are sponsored by the Britton Area Foundation and Marshall County Publishing, publishers of The Britton Journal and Langford Bugle.

Kari Feldhaus of rural Britton is the Community Involvement winner; Wanda Franzen was selected for People’s Choice; the Pantry Shelf, Marshall County’s food pantry, was picked for Customer Service; and the former Britton Farmers Co-op Elevator Board and the current Wheaton-Dumont Farmers Co-op Elevator Board will be honored with the Agribusiness Award.

The public is invited to a reception for the Heart of Dakota winners on Monday at the Britton Country Club. Honorees will be recognized in conjunction with the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Social. Hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 5 p.m. with the presentation of the Heart of Dakota Awards set for 6:30 p.m. Kari Feldhaus Kids are her passion, and Kari Feldhaus keeps finding new ways to get involved with area youth.

“I feel like youth activities have been a part of me my whole life,” said this year’s Community Involvement winner. “When I was younger I was always babysitting and helping with neighborhood activities, in college I coached youth activities, and then I became a teacher and kept going from there. Kids have always been a piece of what I was most interested in.”

She and husband, Matt, are busy ranchers, business owners, and parents of three children, and they also serve as foster parents. Kari is an online Spanish teacher to students across the country, she is a 4-H leader and advisor, a youth leader in the Britton Lutheran Parish, and teaches seventh grade confirmation.

On top of all that, Feldhaus recognized a need for additional licensed day care services in Britton when she had to drive to Veblen for child care for her youngest foster children.

With only one state-licensed facility in the community and long waiting lists with all daycare providers, she spearheaded the creation of Blessed Minds Learning Center, a state-licensed,