Harvest Days Next Week

Britton’s annual Harvest Days celebration will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 11-13.

Planned events include a parade on Friday at 5 p.m. Anyone planning to participate should contact Austin Sasker at 605-218-2419. A community supper is also planned on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the North Marshall Fire Hall and a free will donation will be taken.

A bean bag tournament for anyone age 18 and up will be at 7:30 p.m. with registration at the Chamber Tent that day. A movie will also be shown at Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and a “Dive-In Movie” is set for the swimming pool at dusk for $2.

Saturday activities include the 12th annual Road Race at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in the 10K, 5K walk/run, or munchkin run may contact Mandy Carlson for more information (448-8328). The Lions Pancake Feed is set for the North Marshall Fire Hall from 8-11 a.m.

A Powerwheels competition for ages 3-7 will be on Main Street at 10 a.m., Marshall County 4-H Archery will hold interactive demonstrations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., inflatable games are planned from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kiddie Train rides will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., a car show is planned from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..

Also on Main Street a Farmers Market & Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team will host a dunk tank team fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wacky Olympics for ages 13 and over are planned at 1 p.m. (interested persons contact Lacey Small at 605-290-0334), free swimming will be at the pool from 1-6 p.m., including a coin dive at 3:20 p.m., and the Strand Theatre will have another movie showing at 1 p.m.

The Fourth Annual Rib Cook-Off is set for 6:30 p.m. Contact Joe Lang (605-290-0050) or Orrie Jesz (605-228-2870) for information. “Avenger Joe” will cap the day with a street dance on Main beginning at 9 p.m.

A mud volleyball tournament at noon on Sunday will wrap up the Harvest Days activities. Contact Austin Sasker (605-218-2419) for information.

See the full schedule of events on the Back Page of this week’s paper.