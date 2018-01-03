Goedert Top NFL Prospect

It’s a pretty good bet that come April 26 many residents of Marshall County will be glued to their television sets and cell phones.

That’s the day that the NFL draft begins in Arlington, TX, and native son Dallas Goedert, who was actually named after the Dallas Cowboys because his dad was a big fan, is projected to be one of the top draft picks.

It’s a story that very few would have imagined a few short years ago, but the 2013 Britton-Hecla graduate has worked to become what some call the best tight end in the country among college football players this year.

“I’ve never had so many pro scouts here, and Dallas’ potential is great,” said South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier. “Dallas is genetically blessed, but he has also worked so hard. He’s just a special guy.”

Stiegelmeier cited some numbers that back up that work ethic. Goedert increased his weight from 205 to 260 pounds during his SDSU career. He became a legend in the weight room, increasing his power clean lift 120 pounds, his squat 150 pounds, and his bench press over 90 pounds.

“The progress he made physically was exponential,” said Stiegelmeier. “He also runs like a deer, and his pro agility, which is something they all measure and pay attention to, is that of a defensive back. Those things don’t happen unless you work your tail off. We’re talking about five years of focused, hard work, and it’s going to pay off for him.”

Last year, as a junior, Goedert was a first-team selection on six All-American teams after posting some eyepopping statistics of 92 pass receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. He battled some injuries his senior season but still posted some big numbers – 72 receptions, 1,111 yards, and seven touchdowns – to rank number one among all tight ends in both the FCS and FBS divisions.

That effort in 2017 resulted in first team selections on seven All-American squads. Among all receivers in SDSU history, Goedert’s 198 career receptions ranks third, his 2,988 yards ranks fourth, and his 21 touchdowns ranks sixth. Goedert was also a key cog in helping SDSU to a team record 11 wins this season and a first-ever berth in the national FCS semifinal game.

Goedert took the next step towards his potential NFL career following the Jackrabbits loss to James Madison in the national semifinals on Dec. 16 when he signed with Rep1 Sports as his agent. Determining who would represent him was quite a process that began in earnest after his junior season.

“I started getting messages from agents trying to get me to go into the draft a year early,” said Goedert. “The first one came to our house last February, and I was getting calls and messages throughout the spring semester into the summer. We (Dallas, his mother Mary, and step-dad Gary Carlson) narrowed it down to five going into this season on who we thought would fit best.”

Typical meetings with agents would last from one to three hours, and Goedert said it was mostly listening time.

“Those agents are really good sales people and really good at talking, and they would basically talk your ear off. After each meeting, mom, Gary and I would discuss who we liked, and we thought all of the final five were good fits. From there it was just kind of who we liked talking to the most.”

It probably didn’t hurt to get a text from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former North Dakota State University star Carson Wentz, who is also represented by Rep1 Sports.

“One day after practice I got a text message from him,” said Goedert. “Everybody in the locker room read it. After he was injured I texted him to say I was thinking about him, and he texted right back. It was really cool being able to text back and forth with the top quarterback in the NFL this year.”

Goedert graduated from SDSU in December, and he will be on a hectic pace until draft day. He left last Sunday for Irvine, CA, to spend time at the Rep1 Sports training facility in preparation for the draft.

“Not a lot of agencies have their own facility, so it’s a pretty big thing to be able to go somewhere and train,” noted Goedert.

He will train in Irvine until Jan. 22 when he will travel to Mobile, AL, to start practice for the Senior Bowl set for Jan. 27. After that it’s back to Irvine to resume training for the NFL combine – an event in Indianapolis March 2-5 to which 300 top NFL prospects are invited and where they are run through a variety of tests.

Goedert will work out with the tight ends, wide receivers, and quarterbacks on Saturday, March 3. Those on-field workouts will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Then it is back to Irvine for 10 days before Pro Day in Brookings, which is like the NFL Combine all over again for South Dakota players. That will give Goedert a chance to improve upon any performances at the NFL Combine.

Most of the rest of his time before the draft will be spent at the Irvine training facility with the exception of any private interviews or workouts NFL teams may request.

“Until the draft, if teams want to interview me they can come to Brookings for a private interview and workout, or they may fly me to their facilities,” said Goedert.

The purpose of the Irvine training facility is to fine tune Rep1 athletes for the NFL combine and for their career in the NFL.

“They have one of the top Nike combine trainers to work with us, former NFL linemen to help with blocking, a former NFL receiver to help with route running, and some of their clients that are quarterbacks come up and help with running routes, film study, learning playbooks, and things like that,” said Goedert.

The facility also fine tunes the athletes’ bodies.

“Every meal is prepared to be healthy, and they even test your blood to determine the best foods to eat,” noted Goedert. “They also have chiropractic and massage services available. With workouts twice a day and everything so specialized, I guess most guys are amazed at how much their body changes.”

Goedert is hoping to have his name announced the first day of the draft. The first three rounds of about 32 picks each are held the opening day.

“When I think about it I get a little bit nervous, but I’m hoping my name pops up on the first round. Some of the mock drafts have me as a first-round pick, but so much can change in the next four months. If I don’t do something terrible at the combine or Senior Bowl it is pretty set in stone that I will go in the top three rounds, but it is going to be a nerve-wracking, exciting experience.”

Goedert’s perfect scenario would be to get drafted by the Green Bay Packers and have the chance to catch passes from Aaron Rogers.

“The Packers have been my favorite team since I was seven years old, and Rogers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and does so much. It would be really cool if I could play with someone I have enjoyed watching all these years, but anywhere I go I will enjoy playing there and it will be a lot of fun.

“I just want to prove myself as early as I can as a competitor,” added Goedert. “My main goal is to prove I can be a true three-down tight end where I can block and receive, and go out there and make a difference for a team.”

It’s already been quite a run for the Britton-Hecla standout who walked on at SDSU.

“I think what I am most proud of is that I went to SDSU as a walk-on, not guaranteed that I would ever play, and played for all four years and started 32 games. It was a dream scenario. God had a plan and it worked out to perfection. It was just perfect, almost like a movie.”

Goedert knows that same process will have to happen in the NFL, but this time he is not walking on but will be a top draft pick.

“So many people that get to the NFL stop working as hard and think they’ve made it, but I can definitely still make strides and keep improving,” said Goedert. “The biggest thing I need to work on is blocking. I think with a little bit of work and technique with some of the NFL linemen I will be able to improve quickly.”

His college coach thinks he can go a long way at the top level.

“Dallas has a great opportunity ahead, and one of his unique strengths is how easy football is for him to learn,” said Stiegelmeier. “Next year we’re going to be talking about the Goedert story with our team. It’s a great one, and it’s all about pursuing your dream and hard work.”