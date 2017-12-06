Santa read a letter from Jacey Melroe during the Steen Photography Charity Event for the Food Pantry that was part of Britton’s Christmas on Parade activities Saturday. Jacey is the daughter of Tyler and Darah Melroe. (Steen Photography Photo)
Fort’s Frontier Christmas Set
Get in the holiday spirit and re-live Christmas traditions at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park’s Annual Frontier Christmas on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Throughout the day, visitors can listen to local musicians perform holiday music and make traditional Christmas ornaments and crafts at the North Barracks Visitor Center, or egg-baked bread at the barracks’ kitchen. Visitors can also stop by the mess hall to taste freshly churned butter.
Join the fort’s horse drivers for a sleigh or wagon ride through the fort grounds; get an up close look at traditional sleigh bells; see members of the Prairie Fiber Arts Guild demonstrate how wool and other natural fibers are made into clothing; and try your hand at old-fashioned rope turning. And don’t forget to stick around for the tree lighting and caroling ceremony at 4 p.m.
“We really want folks to come out and enjoy an authentic, old-fashioned Christmas celebration,” said Christopher Soukup, park manager. “It’s a chance for families to try something new this year by revisiting the splendor of Christmas past.”
There is no cost to participate, but a park entrance license is required and can be purchased at the park. Concessions will be at the Library Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Fort Sisseton at 605-448-5474 or email FortSisseton@state.sd.us.