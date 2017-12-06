Fort’s Frontier Christmas Set

Get in the holiday spirit and re-live Christmas traditions at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park’s Annual Frontier Christmas on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Throughout the day, visitors can listen to local musicians perform holiday music and make traditional Christmas ornaments and crafts at the North Barracks Visitor Center, or egg-baked bread at the barracks’ kitchen. Visitors can also stop by the mess hall to taste freshly churned butter.

Join the fort’s horse drivers for a sleigh or wagon ride through the fort grounds; get an up close look at traditional sleigh bells; see members of the Prairie Fiber Arts Guild demonstrate how wool and other natural fibers are made into clothing; and try your hand at old-fashioned rope turning. And don’t forget to stick around for the tree lighting and caroling ceremony at 4 p.m.

“We really want folks to come out and enjoy an authentic, old-fashioned Christmas celebration,” said Christopher Soukup, park manager. “It’s a chance for families to try something new this year by revisiting the splendor of Christmas past.”

There is no cost to participate, but a park entrance license is required and can be purchased at the park. Concessions will be at the Library Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Fort Sisseton at 605-448-5474 or email FortSisseton@state.sd.us.