Five Move To State

Thirteen Britton-Hecla seventh graders participated in the recent South Dakota Region 2 History Day Contest and five earned the right to advance to the state event by finishing among the top two.

This year’s theme was “Taking A Stand in History.” Students participated in five categories including individual documentary, group documentary, group exhibit, individual paper and website.

B-H participants included Jordan Dawson, individual documentary, Theodore Roosevelt: The Momentous Manager; Aidan Fredrickson, Ashlynn Kraft and Chloe Furman, group documentary, Muhammad Ali, Taking a Stand Against the Draft; Cambry Dinger and McKenzie Anderson, group exhibit, Sitting Bull Taking a Stand Against Reservations; Jenna Werner and Kadence Haug, group website, Elizabeth Cady Stanton Taking a Stand for Women’s Rights; Carter Effling and Caleb Veflin, group website, George Washington & The American Revolution; Robert Roehr and Ethan Denholm, group website, WASP (Women Air Force Service Pilots); and Makayla Elmore, individual paper, Candy Lightner: Taking a Stand Against Drunk Driving.

Moving on to state competition at South Dakota State University in Brookings on April 5 are Jordan Dawson, Aidan Fredrickson, Ashlynn Kraft, Chloe Furman and Makayla Elmore. Local History Day coaches are Jenna Peters and Lisa Dawson.