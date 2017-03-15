Fire Destroys Veblen Business

A Veblen business burned to the ground on Monday.

Sometime during the late afternoon a fire started at the Baus Repair and Body Shop, owned by Dave Baus of Veblen. A passerby noticed smoke coming out of the vents in the roof and called the fire department.

“It had to start inside someplace and had to have been burning while we were still in the shop, but I have no idea how it may have started,” said Baus, who also saw his business destroyed by fire in 1989. “When I got down there I tried to get in from both the front and back but it was just too hot.”

Fire departments from Veblen and Claire City responded with the North Marshall Fire Department in Britton also sending a couple of tanker trucks. There were no injuries and no danger of the fire spreading to other areas.

Baus said he lost a tire inventory of about $20,000. There were a couple of vehicles inside, along with six motorcycles, and a truck in the back. All the vehicles were destroyed.

There were some reported explosions in the building. Baus said there were propane tanks in the business as well as some drive shafts that could have exploded in the fire.

The long-time Veblen business owner was not able to put a value on the business as he tried to pick up the pieces Tuesday morning. There was no insurance on the building.

“It’s pretty hard to figure the losses,” Baus said. “Everything was destroyed and there are just piles of tin left. Right now I don’t have any idea what I am going to do.”