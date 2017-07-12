Final Piece To Puzzle

It was the final piece to the puzzle of a work in progress for over 14 years.

When the first Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad train, sporting 114 cars and more than a mile long, loaded grain at the Britton Grain Terminal on Monday, it brought to fruition a vision that began with the Britton Elevator Board of Directors over a decade ago.

Wheaton-Dumont Co-op, based out of Wheaton, MN, purchased the local elevator with the idea of building a grain terminal that could handle 100-unit trains. That facility opened for business a year ago on July 18 and loaded its first Canadian Pacific train in September.

But one of the primary reasons for building the terminal was its unique location that has access to both the Burlington Northern and Canadian Pacific Railroads. Now that final piece of the puzzle has become reality.

“The location allows head-to-head competition between two Class 1 railroads,” said South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard at the ribbon cutting last summer. “That’s very rare in South Dakota and a unique competitive advantage.”

Wheaton-Dumont General Manager Philip Deal said that having the Britton Grain Terminal served by two railroads brings a number of advantages.

“It means improved reliability in the event one railroad has problems with service,” said Deal. “It also gives us choices. Burlington Northern has good domestic market access, and Canadian Pacific has good export market access. Both railroads are good in their particular niches and this gives us broad access to both markets.”

Deal said that access to both lines also makes pricing more competitive and more stable, and more choices take some of the volatility out of the market.

“If both railroads want to compete for our business we’re all for it, and that was our goal at the beginning,” said Deal. “Hopefully the competition results in better service and will result in better prices for everybody.”

The Britton Grain Terminal has met expectations in its first year of operation. Since September about 10 million bushels of grain have been shipped from the local facility with another five million bushels expected to be shipped before this fall’s harvest.

A total of 24 Canadian Pacific Trains averaging 105 cars apiece have been loaded since the opening. The 15 million bushels expected to be shipped in the facility’s first year compares to about five million bushels shipped primarily by truck to larger loading facilities prior to the opening of the Britton terminal.

Wheaton-Dumont is also in the process of constructing a corn piling system that will provide an additional three million bushels of temporary storage to go along with five million bushels of storage in its permanent bins. The facility still has some bagged corn to pick up from last fall’s harvest.

“We should be able to accelerate shipments now with two railroads because we won’t have to wait for one railroad’s return time,” said Deal. “In the long run we hope to average about four trains per month.”

The State of South Dakota also played a key role in getting the service of a second railroad. Deal singled out Matt Konenkamp, who works in the governor’s office, as playing a key role in getting Burlington Northern to Britton.

“The reason we originally got into this was the opportunity, since this was a state-owned line, that access to both railroads would be available,” stressed Deal. “But with anything, the devil is in the details and you have to work through it. Sometimes the hardest part is getting everybody in the same room at the same time.

“Konenkamp’s efforts to help get Burlington Northern on site were tireless,” said Deal. “Without him, we wouldn’t have gotten it done. The State Rail Board, the Marshall County Rail Authority, the governor’s office, the SDDOT, the DMVW railroad, and the BNSF railroad all had to arrive at a compromise. In the end, we found the solution.

“This is the culmination of a long time and a lot of work,” concluded Deal. “But with the state’s help and a lot of elbow grease, we got it done.”