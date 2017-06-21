Event Center Meeting Held

About 75 people attended a second public meeting concerning the proposed Event Center in Britton on Tuesday night at the Britton-Hecla Arena.

Britton Mayor Clyde Fredrickson chaired the official Britton City Council meeting and as a member of the volunteer Event Center committee talked extensively about the background, funding, and maintenance of the proposed facility.

Committee member Nick Fosness, who also serves as Britton-Hecla School Board President, and committee member Josh Kraft also addressed attendees on various issues.

Architect Tom Hurlbert of Co-op Architecture of Aberdeen and Sioux Falls detailed the 225x84-foot structure planned for the south side of Hugh Schilling Field, the former location of the Kidder Gym.

One of the biggest issues during the two-year planning process has been the location of the facility. Some have felt the building should be located in a more visible part of town and not in a residential area.

Kraft went through a list of potential locations that the committee had studied and the reasons why the committee settled on the south location at Hugh Schilling field. He cited safety and better parking options, along with a desire of the large donors to finish off the football field with a nice facility.

Parking space was also discussed and Kraft said that about 225 parking spots, excluding any areas in front of homes, that would be available within one block of the center.

The cost estimate for the center is about $3 million, and most of that money has been raised through donations. Bids have been opened and were very competitive. Action will need to be taken on those bids in 30 days.

Hopes are to break ground for the facility later this summer, to enclose the building before winter, and to continue work through the winter months.

The city of Britton has asked for space for City Hall offices in the building but has not yet committed to ownership of the facility. But Fredrickson said city ownership makes the most sense.

“Most of people’s concerns are regulatory in nature that can be controlled easily by the city,” said Fredrickson. “It is logical that the city is the entity that owns this.”

Another concern that was voiced dealt with maintenance costs of the facility.

Kraft talked about the budget at DeSmet for its Event Center which stands at $132,000 per year. That includes $80,000 for labor, along with monthly payments to pay off debt.

With the city deciding to house City Hall in the building labor costs should be curtailed, and the school has committed $10,000-$12,000 annually to use some of the space. The facility will also bring in rental fees from a variety of potential activities.

Fredrickson said he was extremely confident that nothing in the foreseeable future would cause the city to raise taxes to help maintain the center.

Committee members talked about the importance of investing in the future to several rounds of applause from the audience.

“We need people and we need families, and this is just one more thing to help bring people here and encourage them to stay,” said Fredrickson. “We need to invest in ourselves.”

“The exciting part to me is how we can use this facility to support the things we already have in town like the gas stations, restaurants, and hotels,” said Kraft. We all benefit by default.”

Attendee Cristy Davidson thanked all who had helped with the project to date and expressed her pride in the community.

“This is what Britton does. We build this nice stuff, and that is why we all live here.”

“We have been given something so unique,” concluded Kraft, “and there are a whole bunch of ways we can use it to bring people together.”