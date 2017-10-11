Event Center Group Looking For Feedback

About 20 people attended a meeting last week Wednesday to discuss plans and possible uses of the Event Center to be located on the south side of Schilling Field in Britton.

Concrete footings were put in place last week and dirt work is continuing at the site. Plans are for a steel building to be brought in the last of this month with interior work to be done during the winter months. The target date for completion is May of 2018.

Josh Kraft, a member of the committee that has worked to put the Event Center plans together, reviewed the architectural drawings of the facility.

A large general purpose room will be able to seat up to 400 people at tables and considerably more without tables. The area can also be used for youth sports practices.

A theater with raised seating will accommodate 152 people, and a stage will be located between the large room and theater so that it can be used from either direction.

Going around the large areas and theater will be a walking track with a rubberized surface. A serving kitchen is available for serving food, locker rooms will be available for football and track squads, City Hall will have its offices in the facility, and a 30x50-foot room can be used for a variety of purposes such as dance or exercise classes, 4-H activities, pickle ball, or club meetings or activities.

Funds to get the building functional have been raised (about $2.8 million) but plans are to kick off a fundraising project soon to raise an additional $200,000-$400,000 to help furnish the facility. Plans are to sell theater seats, sell naming rights to rooms in the building, and to sell bricks for the outdoor patio/tailgating area.

Organizers stressed that the uses and inside configuration of the building are still a work in progress.

“We hope to come up with some fun ways to engage a lot of people, and we also hope as clubs and organizations latch onto this that we can raise some funds in that way,” said Kraft.

Committee member and Britton Mayor Clyde Fredrickson gave some additional details on parking at the facility, which has been a concern at public meetings. Plans call for 150 parking spaces around the track, and 75 additional spaces by the football practice field. Just those areas will provide a total of 225 parking spots within one block of the center without any vehicles parked in front of homes.

Nick Fosness, another committee member, stressed the importance of feedback from the community.

“We need to hear from people and organizations on how they think they could maybe use the Event Center before it’s too late to do some things to help accommodate certain uses. We would also welcome any volunteers to help us figure things out.”

“We’re an open book as to how the Event Center could be used,” concluded Kraft. “We will just keep on going and hope to get as much feedback from people as possible.”