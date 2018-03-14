Event Center Completion Date Set For Mid-July

CITY COUNCIL

The Britton City Council learned at its regular meeting Monday night that the target date for completion of the Event Center in Britton is now mid-July.

Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD) Executive Director Lindsey Kimber met with the board to give an update on the project. She said that winter weather delayed construction and pushed back the original completion date from the end of May.

The mid-July date does not include the completion of interior furnishings.

Kimber said the current estimated cost of the project stands at $2.96 million. Of that total $2.8 million has been raised which includes $600,000 of pledges payable through 2020.

The building has been enclosed for about a month, underground duct work has been installed, and concrete pours are ongoing inside the structure.

GLAD is the current owner of the facility and is the passthrough organization for tax deductible contributions but expects to turn that ownership over to the city. City Hall will be located in the building located on the south side of Hugh Schilling Field.

The City Council also discussed formulating guidelines for use and maintenance of the building but took no action on Monday.

In other action the council approved keeping the same fee structure for the swimming pool this summer but eliminated the spectator fee for those just watching children. It also approved re-hiring Kaitlin Sasker as pool manager.

Pool fees for this summer will be $120 for a family pass, $65 for adults, $55 for youth, and $15 for lessons.

The council approved a liquor license application for the North Marshall Fire Department (NMFD) for use at several of its annual events. NMFD had requested the council to waive the required 10 percent markup fee to the city for liquor purchased, but the board opted to leave that in place with consideration of adding to its annual donation to the department.

VFW Manager Sydney Cohen met with the council regarding water problems in the alley behind the VFW. She said water pools in the alley and has run into the building. Helms & Associates, which has done a water drainage survey of the community, will be informed of the problem and the city will try to come up with a solution.

The city recently had a request for the use of fire hydrant water and did not have a bulk rate for that usage. Anyone requesting hydrant water will now be charged a $50 hookup fee and $10 per thousand gallons.

City railroad crossings were discussed. Federal requirements call for crossing arms to be placed at crossings on all state highways, which includes Highways 10 and 27 in Britton. There are space problems on the Highway 10 crossing east of Main Street and work is still being done to resolve that issue. Plans call for the crossings to be installed in 2019. The city will be responsible for 10 percent of the cost of the projects.

Horton, Inc., has also requested that lighting be provided at the crossing north of town. Because of the angle of the track it is very difficult to see a train crossing the road at night. Horton, the city, county, and township would be responsible for 10 percent of that cost.

The council was informed that a 55 mile per hour speed limit has been proposed by the state for two-tenths of a mile west of Britton to help drivers transition from 65 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. A hearing on the proposal is set for Pierre on March 29.

Other agenda items included approval to submit the annual report to the state, approval of annual policies, and approval of the second reading of an ordinance to spell out requirements for payment of water bills. The mayor and council president were authorized to sign an audit engagement letter, and a 2015 Bobcat was declared surplus for trade-in.

Council library representative Austin Sasker reported that the Library Board had approved a four percent raise for employees. Councilman Bill Deutsch was appointed to represent the council on the Equalization Board.

An executive session for personnel was held for 24 minutes. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

The next meeting of the council will be Monday, April 9.