Event Center Breaks Ground

It’s been over two years in the making, but an official groundbreaking for the new Event Center in Britton was held on Friday.

The multi-purpose 19,600 square foot facility will be located on the south side of Hugh Schilling Field, the site of the former Kidder Gym. Ground work is scheduled to begin today (Wednesday) with an estimated project completion date of May, 2018.

Mayor Clyde Fredrickson thanked about 25 people in attendance at the groundbreaking for the support from the community and everything it has done. Jim Boyko of Horton, Inc., and Event Center Committee member Nick Fosness also expressed their excitement about getting going with the construction of the facility, and general contractor Cory Huff described the planned timeline for construction.

About two and a half years ago potential donors for the project approached the Britton-Hecla School and indicated they would be willing to give a substantial amount of money to replace the Kidder Gym. Those donors were willing to come up with about $1.5 million dollars if area residents could come up with the rest.

Community members and former members responded to that challenge, and the result is the beginning of construction this week.

Lindsey Kimber, Executive Director of Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD), which has taken ownership of the building during the construction process, said that a total of $2.6 million has been raised for the project.

“The $2.6 million will give us a fully functioning, enclosed building,” said Kimber. “Our estimate of the final cost is about $3 million, and we will begin meeting this week to start working on fundraising for specific things like the theater seating. Anyone who would like to be involved in that process should contact me (605-448-0005).”

Huff Construction of Aberdeen is the general contractor for the project and will be sub-contracting much of the work with local contractors. Plans are for the footings and foundation to be in place by the end of September with the pre-engineered steel construction building scheduled to arrive in late October.

Plans call for the building to be enclosed by Jan. 1, the underground rough-in and floor slab should be completed in early February, and the interior build-out and rough-in is set for March.

Kimber said that additional work will be required inside the building after May, depending on final plans, but she said the building should be ready for use in May.

The Event Center will include a large multi-purpose area of 7,250 square feet that would be capable of seating up to 400 people at tables. Possible use of that area would include large meetings, wedding receptions, concerts, or various sports activities.

A raised stage will separate the large area from a theater area of 1,296 square feet that features step seating for 160 people. That area would be available for smaller meetings, theater productions, or other smaller gatherings. Dividers would be in place so that the stage could be used for either the large or small group area.

Located adjacent to the meeting and theater areas will be a kitchen. Plans would be to heat and serve food from that area but not to prepare meals.

A walking track goes round the entire meeting and theater area. There is also a reception and lobby/lounge area, along with a large room that could be used for a variety of exercise-type activities.

Men’s and women’s locker rooms are also included. Those facilities will be used by teams competing in football or track at Hugh Schilling Field as well as the public.

The Britton City Council has also indicated that it will house its city office in the building. That will help to curtail labor costs for staffing the facility. The Britton-Hecla School has also committed $10,000-$12,000 annually to use some of the space, and there will also be rental fees from a variety of potential activities to help offset operating costs.

At a public meeting in June, Event Center Committee member Josh Kraft noted that the new facility is an unusual opportunity for a community of Britton’s size.

“We have been given something so unique,” said Kraft, “and there are a whole bunch of ways we can use it to bring people together.”