Dairies Making Ag Education Priority

Even in rural communities agriculture sometimes gets a bad rap, and now a couple of women with ties to Marshall Dairies in Veblen are doing something about it.

Natasha Mortenson, a former 14-year Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in the Morris (MN) School District who now handles community relations for Riverview, LLP which operates 11 dairy locations in five states including Veblen, along with Beth Youngblom, a fellow co-worker in Human Resources and Community Relations, who is based out of Marshall Dairies, spoke to students at Britton-Hecla a couple of times this spring.

The local school was just one stop in a five-state area that saw contacts made with about 2,800 school kids this past year and thousands more on farm tours.

“A couple of years ago Riverview decided to be part of the solution about teaching people about ag,” said Mortenson, who was asked to work with Riverview, LLP in a Community Relations and Education position. “There is somewhat of a disconnect at times, even in rural areas. This is not about Riverview, it’s about agriculture. That’s our number one focus.”

Whether it’s about livestock or crops, soil or seeds, all of those topics are addressed with an emphasis on spending time with students in the classroom. Mortenson is in the process of training Youngblom to handle some of those responsibilities in South Dakota.

“We want to do more in the classrooms, and Beth is naturally talented at teaching but doesn’t have a lot of experience,” said Mortenson. “Eventually she will be able to go out and change the world without me, and it’s exciting to see other people interested in teaching about agriculture.”

Mortenson noted that there is a severe shortage of agriculture teachers around the country, and she also said that South Dakota recently discontinued its Agriculture in the Classroom program.

“Losing our state program is a really big loss to the agricultural industry, but it is also an opportunity for agribusinesses to step up and fill some of the voids,” said Mortenson. “Even if you are in the classroom just once a year, it’s better than nothing. We’re all ag communities, and we want kids to come back here. But if we don’t expose them to it, what would motivate them to come back to work in agriculture?”

Mortenson said the longterm goal in the education process is to help people learn about the “why” in agricultural practices.

“The biggest misconception is that big is bad,” stressed Mortenson. “I worked for six weeks in the dairy, and after seeing the passion people have and the care the animals get, I realized size has nothing to do with it. It’s all management and practices.

“We need to talk about why we are doing things on farms, not necessarily what we are doing but why. Whether it’s vaccines, why we feed certain ingredients, or why livestock is housed indoors or outdoors. Those are things people don’t necessarily understand if they haven’t been there. Our concern is that people may not understand the practices we are using and why, and we can’t expect people to understand if we aren’t telling them.”

Youngblom sees a similar scenario in her work at Marshall Dairies.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinions, and we’re not trying to change everyone’s minds. They don’t have to agree, but we just want them to know our practices. Most of the people who come on tours at the dairy feel better about everything when they leave.”

“Our goal is to be very open to talking to anybody and there are no questions that are off limits,” added Mortenson. “The goal is simple, and we can do it in a million ways.”

The initial emphasis in South Dakota is elementary classrooms, but plans are to offer high school things as well, along with a lot of hands-on experience for agriculture and science classes.

“We have a curriculum we have developed from a variety of sources, and the kids love it,” said Mortenson. “It’s really fun to see their eyes light up when they learn about agriculture.”

Mortenson said the end product of education is advantageous for producers.

“Obviously for every farmer the cost of production is their number one goal, and our program supports that. When regulations are put on farmers and ranchers, a lot of them may stem from public pressure and can increase the cost of production. If we can educate people and make sure they understand the “why,” everybody benefits.”

Mortenson, Youngblom, and Riverview, LLP co-workers think they are headed in the right direction.

“When kids realize there is agriculture in nearly every part of their lives, even in things like jelly beans or shampoo and that it reaches far beyond the grocery store isle, their eyes get big!” said Youngblom. “It’s exciting to help them realize the impact that agriculture has.”

“Things will improve over time. A light bulb could go off in a child’s head, and he or she could be our next great scientist, farmer, or rancher. There’s just a lot of opportunity, with a lot of people working together, for us to make a difference.”