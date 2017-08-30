County Has Decision To Make

A public meeting to consider building a new jail or Courthouse generated more questions than answers last week Wednesday, but the purpose of the session was to start a conversation on the best way to handle a growing problem.

Thirty-one area residents attended the meeting at the Marshall County Community Building. Sheriff Dale Elsen addressed the problems facing the county with its current facilities, while Dean Marske and Scott Sikkink of HKG Architects, Inc., of Aberdeen presented possible construction plans to update or entirely replace the current jail and Courthouse.

The Marshall County Courthouse, built in 1908 and believed to be the oldest Courthouse in the state still in use, is showing its age. In addition, jail space and room for 911 operations are extremely limited.

“The Courthouse is not set up to handle the needs of today’s world,” said Elsen, “and the jail is just an old office with a steel door and bars on the window. It does not meet any of the standards set up by the SD Department of Corrections.” Sikkink said that the county is open to liability issues with the current facilities.

“No one likes jails, but the reality is that the county is responsible and there is a ton of liability that goes along with this thing. If you continue to kick the can down the road the county will be open to some potential lawsuits.”

The county could opt to no longer have a jail, but that decision would have consequences. There are space issues at jails all around the state, making it difficult to even find another location to house prisoners. If space could be found the current rate runs at least $65 per day.

Safety and Liability

Safety and liability issues with the jail are front and center. In addition to its small size, which is limited to a total of six prisoners at any one time, Elsen distributed a list of problems that he had identified with the current jail.

They include the lack of a safe perimeter area outside of the cell area for jailers to check on prisoners, no way to separate misdemeanor from felony arrests when the jail is full, no way to isolate unruly or violent inmates, no isolation cell for alcohol/drug intoxication, no isolation pod for individuals with mental issues that are ordered to sit in jail pending a hearing, no proper inmate visitor area, no separate entrance or garage area for bringing in or taking out inmates, and no holding cell prior to incarceration.

Space is also at a premium. Elsen said presently he has 404 active warrants of which 384 are misdemeanor and 20 are felony. He also has people who have been given jail time of a total of 439 days, but due to over-crowding they have been given extension periods to report to jail. Some of those people are now gone from the area and a potential increase of another 1,000 days or more of jail time for failure to show just adds to the space problems.

Other areas of concern are a lack of space and security for 911 operations. State regulations dictate that the 911 center be locked down 24 hours a day with no access by the public. That is not feasible in the current facility. The state will also soon require two 911 dispatchers to be on duty at all times and currently there is just one in a small room packed with equipment.

The Sheriff’s Department also lacks proper office space for a secretary’s record section, Deputy work stations, has no interview interrogation room, and does not have an electronics video equipment room.

Elsen said another major problem is the lack of a properly ventilated and temperature-controlled evidence room. He said the lack of that type of room could result in criminal cases being dismissed.

On top of that, the 109 year-old Courthouse does not meet current Americans with Disability Act regulations, deals with bat problems in the structure, and is not user-friendly due to steep flights of stairs. It also presents issues with any remodeling plans because most of the walls in the structure are load-bearing and cannot be removed.

The courtroom is also located on the top floor which requires inmates to be taken up the three flights of stairs when making a court appearance, creating all kinds of security issues with the public and Courthouse offices in the same area.

HKG Architects presented two different scenarios for construction. The firm has designed jails in a number of communities with the latest in Faulkton, but emphasized to meeting attendees that the drawings are just a starting point.

“This is not the plan,” stressed Sikkink. “It’s just a starting point to look at options. But Sheriff Elsen is passionate, and probably a little scared, about the current law enforcement situation in an outdated facility that no longer serves its purpose.”

Plans are to hold additional meetings around the county in the near future to inform residents of the issues and to obtain feedback.

Construction Options

Marske explained the drawings on display at the meeting. One option was a $5 million, 18,000 square foot addition that would be attached to the current Courthouse. It would include a 24-bed jail and include isolation cells. That plan also included continued use of the first two floors of the Courthouse for offices.

The second plan was for a separate 26,000 square foot justice center. That would carry a price tag of $7.2 million. Construction of an entirely new building would raise the question of what would be done with the current Courthouse.

Marske stressed that a minimum of a 24-bed jail makes sense for the county. That would also open up the possibility of having space available for other counties to help offset costs. He did note that construction costs are going up about five percent per year, so waiting would add to the cost.

County Auditor Megan Biel said there would be two options for funding the project.

“The only thing I can see is a bond issue or an opt-out, or getting some really great donations,” said Biel.

Meeting attendee and county employee Karen Mikkelson said it was time to do something.

“This affects every single person in the county,” said Mikkelson. “We need to get everybody to be passionate about keeping our town and county safe, and the Courthouse is the least progressive thing in this county.”

“The people in the county have to decide,” concluded Elsen. “We’ll keep the jail as long as we can, but we’re in dire need. If we don’t build something, I guarantee the jail will be shut down, and then get ready for the cost.”