County 4-H Members In Annual Fashion Revue

Four Marshall County 4-H’ers and one Marshall County 4-H Cloverbud really shined showing their talents in the area of Fashion Revue at the Marshall County 4-H Fashion Revue contest held Thursday at the Marshall County Community Building in Britton.

The 4-H’ers entered outfits in the categories of Sew and Buy Outfits, and Selected Outfits. Marsha Braun of Langford judged the contest.

Fashion Revue contestants are judged on their general appearance and knowledge which includes their interview, modeling skills, posture, poise, personal grooming, fit of the garment, and overall appearance including accessories. They are also judged on their garment quality, construction and coordination which includes if the garment is appropriate for their age and figure type.

Participants and their category and ribbon placing are: Sew and Buy Outfit – Maggie Kilker (kimono, pants and shirt), Purple; Selected Outfit – Jayden Bender (shirt and shorts), Purple; Selected Outfit – Regan Ringkob (dress), Purple; Selected Outfit – Baylee Bender (dress), Purple (Cloverbud); and Selected Outfit – Haley Ringkob (formal), Purple.

Those 4-H members age 11 and older can enter the State Fashion Revue contest in Huron in September.