Council Continues City Hall Discussion

The ongoing discussion of where City Hall should be located continued at the regular meeting of the Britton City Council on Monday.

The age of the current building, along with some mold issues, are reasons that the board has been investigating possible locations for a different facility.

There is also a need for a new storage and shop area for city equipment since the former storage area was torn down several years ago for safety reasons. Currently the city is paying about $1,000 per month in storage costs for that equipment.

Possibilities discussed at recent meetings included locating city offices in the proposed Britton Event Center and the possibility of acquiring land on the south edge of Britton for storage and a possible City Hall site. At this time the council has decided against both of those options.

On Monday the council decided to look into the feasibility of putting a shop and storage building on about 10 acres of land that the city already owns just north of Dakota Concrete. It also directed City Finance Officer Marie Marlow to look into possible locations for City Hall on Main Street.

In other action Britton Event Center committee member Josh Kraft gave the board an update on the proposed facility. After receiving community input at a public meeting three weeks ago, Kraft said the committee has “settled in” to put the building back on the south end of Hugh Schilling Field where the Kidder Gym had previously been located.

“The design will change a little bit but the square footage would be the same and the building would work the same,” said Kraft. “There is also enough room there so that we won’t disturb the track or the concession stand.”

Kraft also indicated that it would be possible to fit about 250 parking spaces around the fringes of the current football practice field that would all be within a block of the facility.

Tena Kraft and Angela Grupe, representing a building committee from the Britton Country Club, informed the board about the possibility of building a new clubhouse at the golf course. Current plans would call for about a 2,800 square foot facility with a larger seating area, larger kitchen, and handicapped accessible restrooms.

Land at the Britton Country Club is owned by the city but the Country Club owns the buildings. Talks have been ongoing for years about replacing the aging clubhouse, and the hailstorm in the summer of 2015 has driven recent discussions. The Country Club received an insurance settlement for damage but is questioning whether that money should be put into an old building.

Brandon Smid of Helms & Associates of Aberdeen talked to the board about several issues.

Smid presented several bids for soil testing for the taxiway expansion project at the airport with the board accepting the low bid of $3,984 from Core Engineering of Chamberlain. He also informed the board that the grade survey of the city is nearly complete with complete information expected in about six weeks. That information will be used to help alleviate drainage issues in town as well as be incorporated into the water project this summer.

The water project will replace the remaining old lines in the city’s system. The majority of those old lines are in the southern part of town with a few on the east side and a few near Hugh Schilling Field. Hopes are that the work will be completed this summer.

The water project also includes building a new 22x22-foot building at the booster station and re-painting the water tower. The council tentatively agreed on painting a “waving U.S. flag” on the tower.

Ralph Skare met with the board requesting approval of a plat of the Skare Addition. The four acres are located just west of the golf course off County Road 7 and north of the driving range where Skare plans to build a home. The council approved the request.

Library window replacement was discussed. Due to problems of air and moisture leakage the council had previously approved replacing the windows, but upon further investigation the problem seems to lie with the way the windows were installed. The council approved further investigation to determine the best way to solve the issue.

Approval was given by the board for Marlow to develop a budget plan for city residents interested in evening out water bill payments. She will present that plan at the April meeting.

The council also approved offering full-time city employees the option of adding short-term and long-term disability plans to their benefits package. The city would pay 50 percent of the cost of the plans at a total cost to the city of about $186 per month.

At-large members to the Marshall County Rail Authority were approved. Renamed to the board were Drew Fredrickson and Kirk Jones.

Marlow reported to the council that she has ordered a 20-foot umbrella for the swimming pool, approved by the council last year, at a cost of $3,900. She said that the pool area could use one or two more umbrellas and that donations from individuals or groups would be welcome. Picnic tables are also needed for the new picnic shelter.

An executive session on personnel was held for 20 minutes. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken. Next meeting of the council will be Monday, April 10.