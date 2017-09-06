Commission Re-Affirms Earlier Decision

The Marshall County Commission re-affirmed an earlier decision dealing with a drainage permit at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The board had previously approved a permit for Art Steiner, but the decision had been disputed by John Knebel. Knebel and Steiner appeared at the Tuesday meeting with Knebel re-iterating his complaint that the permit should not have been approved after installation and that the water drains into a closed basin.

Previously the board, with an abstention from Commissioner LeRon Knebel, had unanimously approved the request. The board stood by that decision, citing the fact that its responsibility is to ensure that the water goes into a natural drain, and that the water drains into a county road ditch which is considered a natural drain.

In other action the board approved its provisional budget for 2018. The $6,446,934 budget is $305,427 more than in 2017. Much of that increase is due to a 15 percent increase in health insurance premiums. The commission did discuss some changes that may be made before final approval.

Seven building permits were approved. They included Vern and Jan Anderson, Clear Lake, new cabin; Chad Hardy, Clear Lake, new cabin; John Eye, White Township, grain bin; Don Lesher, Hickman, grain bin; Penrhos Farms, new building; Jason Bender, Hamilton, addition to pole barn; and Harlan Hilleson, McKinley, new garage.

Three plats were also approved at Clear Lake, Dumarce Lake, and in Veblen Township. A Global Information System (GIS) license was approved that provides a pricing structure for anyone wishing to access GIS information for the county.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland reported that his crew is blading, graveling, and hopes to begin asphalt patching soon. He also informed the board that two smaller culverts may be installed on County 13G to replace a larger culvert and that the closed road (due to high water) may be re-opened as a minimum maintenance road.

Hofland also noted that the Swanson Bridge work is been pushed back to September and that the bridge that collapsed northeast of Langford has been replaced.

Approval was given for Harley Beck and Fran Becker to attend E911 and EMD school. Mona Buisker of the Norstar Credit Union also met with the board regarding a CD-secured loan for $130,000 for E911 equipment, and that loan was approved.

The commission approved allocating $8,000 per year for five years from the capital outlay6 fund for a CAMA mapping program for the Equalization Office. The first payment will be made this year.

Two drainage permits were approved for Kirk Rabenberg. A liquor license renewal for Prairie Sky was approved, and a quote of $2.10 from Eden Oil for diesel for the Britton shop was approved. County Auditor Megan Biel did note that a lower quote came in for diesel after the Eden Oil quote had already been accepted.

Next meeting of the board will be Tuesday, Sept. 26.