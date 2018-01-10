City Working To Fix Water Issues

The Britton City Council is getting closer to being able to do something about drainage problem areas in the city.

Brandon Smid Of Helms & Associates of Aberdeen presented a city map to council members at its regular meeting Monday night that outlined what have been determined as the 10 worst areas for drainage in town. He noted that preliminary estimates to fix all of those areas would be under a million dollars.

The council added several additional areas that were concerns and also some existing valley gutters the need to be repaired that had not been indicated on the map. Smid said that Helms & Associates will present the final storm water study to the board at its February meeting.

In other action the council approved paying off one of the Rural Development loans, if allowed, to help cut down on interest charges. Current interest payments on two loans for the project are nearly double the amount of principal being paid, and the city has $451,000 available in its sewer fund.

Council members are aware of a problem with sand being used on city streets. Rocks in the mixture have caused problems and the city is checking into what it can do to help alleviate the problem.

In organizational business the board approved a $22,500 retainer for City Attorney Justin Scott of Aberdeen; it authorized the mayor to sign a contract for city liability insurance with SD Public Assurance Alliance; and it approved the state rate of 42 cents for mileage reimbursement for city employees.

Requests for contributions were approved for 2018. They included the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce, $8,000; Marshall County Prayer Rock Museum, $2,500; Senior Nutrition, $1,000; GLAD, $13,700; baseball/softball program, $4,000; Britton Swim Team, $1,500; Food Pantry/School Giveaway $2,000; Backpack Program, bags; Britton Country Club, $10,000

Several council members had conflicts and were not able to attend the Monday meeting, so approval of 2018 wages and of annual policies were both tabled until the February meeting.

An executive session was held for 11 minutes regarding a lease request from Sprint. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

The next meeting of the council will be Monday, Feb. 12.