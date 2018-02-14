City Working To Alleviate Street Drainage Issues

The cost estimate for plans to help alleviate drainage problems and smooth out valley gutters (dips) throughout Britton came in lower than expected at the regular meeting of the Britton City Council on Monday night.

Brandon Smid of Helms & Associates of Aberdeen presented plans to the council that outlined priority areas for eliminating drainage problems in the city. Part of that plan also involves repairing and smoothing out many of the valley gutters throughout the community. The plan would not replace all of the storm sewer but would fix the problem areas.

Original estimates had placed the cost of the project around $1 million, but Smid said that the cost, if the city acted on all of the recommendations, would be about $810,000.

No grants for the project will likely be available, but loans could be secured at 2.5-3.5 percent. The city does have some cash on hand and discussed paying down current loans of $1.44 million at a 2.7 percent interest rate on the completed sewer project but decided against that at this time.

If the city decides to move ahead with the storm sewer project it would likely be done in the summer of 2019.

Areas identified as problem areas from highest to lowest priority included the area between First and Second Streets on 11th Avenue, Fourth Street and 12th Avenue, 12th Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Streets, Sixth Street and 11th Avenue, Seventh Street and 12th Avenue, Seventh Street west of 14th Avenue, 11th Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets, Ninth Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets, South Main Street near Dollar General, 13th Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets, and miscellaneous improvements including smoothing out valley gutters.

Many of the town’s valley gutters and curb and gutter have reached the end of their useful life and are in need of replacement. Intersections addressed include Third St./ 12th Ave., Fourth St./10th Ave., Fifth St./10th Ave., Sixth Street/10th Ave., Seventh St./ 10th Ave., Fifth Street/Seventh Ave., Sixth St./Seventh Ave., Sixth St./Sixth Ave., and Eighth St./11th Ave.

Britton residents with conway and four feet to the lot line. Two building permits were also approved for Randy Deutsch for a calf shelter in Buffalo Township and for Michael Parham for a cabin at Nine Mile Lake.

Representatives from John Deere met with the board on pricing for motor graders. Butler Cat reps will meet with the board next month with pricing to give the board a comparison. The board did approve the purchase of a snowblower for the Bobcat at $7,127.40.

The commission declared signs and posts used by TransCanada as surplus so that TransCanada could purchase the materials. The board was informed that a number of townships have not yet approved resolutions or provided maps for new road signs.

Sheila Sutton was appointed as Marshall County’s representative on the Northeast Mental Health Board. Travel was approved for Harley Beck to Pierre for dispatcher school from Feb. 26-March 3, and for Linda Haaland to Aberdeen on Feb. 22 for a county health nursing meeting.

A raise for Jeri Smith, an assistant in the treasurer’s office, was approved on her second anniversary as of Feb. 4 to $15.95 per hour. Cason Dinger was hired as a part-time dispatcher at $13 per hour effective Feb. 15.

An executive session was held for 36 minutes on personnel and legal matters. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

The next meeting of the commission will be Tuesday, Feb. 27.