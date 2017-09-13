City Tax Bill Should Drop

Residents should see a slight drop in taxes as a result of action taken at the Britton City Council meeting Monday night.

The first reading of the 2018 budget ordinance was approved that called for the mill levy to drop from 8.57 to 8.18. The mill levy is the tax rate that is applied to the assessed value of a property. One mill is one dollar per $1,000 dollars of assessed value.

That translates into a tax levy of $485,068, an increase of $26,592 from last year. That increase comes from the city’s growth, but the mill levy decrease was possible because of an increased valuation of property in the city that currently stands at $59,279,144. Second reading of the budget ordinance will be held at a special meeting next Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Britton’s total general fund budget for 2018 is set at $1,912,249, which is a slight decrease over last year’s total of $1,946,644.

In other action Austin Sasker was appointed to fill an open Ward 3 position on the council. He replaces Linda Bosse who moved out of the ward.

Bob Babcock and Brandon Smid Of Helms & Associates of Aberdeen met with the board regarding results of a grade survey for the city. Maps show elevations and water flow throughout the city to help identify problem areas for water drainage.

At its October meeting the board will review cost estimates for improving those problems, including the installation of storm sewer in some areas. In preparation for possible work it approved application for a grant for a storm sewer study that would be required if the city chose to apply for low interest funding.

The board approved a resolution for a $2,783,000 revenue bond to fund the water project that will replace the remaining old water lines in the city. Most of those are located in the south part of town. Plans had been to do that work this summer, but the project has now been pushed back to next spring. No increase in water rates will be needed to fund the project.

Board members approved the second reading of an ordinance to supplement the budget with $754,238 from revenue to expenditures. That included a $463,500 grant for the airport project, $166,521 for streets, $160,000 for equipment, $104,217 for concrete crushing at the rubble site, and $10,000 for a new mower.

The second reading of an ordinance that outlines a property maintenance code was approved, and the first reading of an ordinance to update the city zoning map was approved.

A variance hearing was held for David Deutsch who requested that a new garage be permitted to be four feet from the side lot line instead of the required seven feet. That request was approved.

City Attorney Justin Scott informed the board that Peter and Cindy Bremmon had rejected a city offer to purchase a non-occupied home that now lies in the airport runway protection zone. The FAA requires that the home be moved, and the city will continue negotiations.

Discussion was held on developing an ordinance requiring a building permit for concrete. Most cities do require such a permit but Britton does not. Finance Officer Marie Marlow will check into what other cities have done.

Mayor Clyde Fredrickson informed the board that work continues on possibly merging the Britton Economic Development Corporation, the Housing Redevelopment Commission (HRC), and the Britton Economic Development Board (BED Board) to better address city housing issues. He also informed the board of the possibility of the city assisting in cleaning up some properties in the city through a state beautification program.

Fredrickson also brought up concerns about access to the hospital when a train is passing through town. In the recent pedestrian-vehicle accident near the school that was in issue. The city will pursue talks with the county, Wheaton-Dumont Co-op, and the township board responsible for roads for a possible alternative route.

The council acknowledged` a letter from the Legislative Audit accepting the city’s 2016 audit. It also approved a pay request from Webster Scale for the airport project of $14,647.50.

The next regular meeting of the council will be Monday, Oct. 9.