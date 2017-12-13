City Clarifies Benefit Policies For Employees

The Britton City Council clarified benefits policies for employees at its regular meeting on Monday.

The policies had not been clear as to procedures when employees went on short or long-term disability.

On Monday the board decided that the city would play health benefits and its percentage of short and long-term disability through the 13-week period of short-term disability. City payment would not include vision and dental benefits, and no additional leave or benefits other than those listed in city policy will accrue during leave without pay.

After that initial 13-week period the employees would be responsible for all benefits costs.

A cancer screening policy was also adopted that would provide set amounts of time off employees to have screenings done. That time off would not count against regular leave time. Employees would not be required to have the screenings done, but reminders for age-appropriate screenings would be sent to employees.

In other action the council approved a contingency transfer and the first reading of a supplemental budget ordinance.

The contingency transfer included $1,500 for storage rental fees, and $6,000 each for lawn mowers for the cemetery and parks. The supplemental ordinance is for $833,250 for the pay-down on two loans for the sewer project and for the upcoming water project. Funds will come from the sewer surcharge and grant funds.

Approval was given for installation of an airport sign for Farrar Field on the highway north of Britton to eliminate confusion on access to the airport with access to Horton, Inc. The city will contact the SD Department of Transportation about the sign.

The board approved writing off old water account receivables, it approved the 2018 joint agreement with NECOG for $1,584.93, it authorized signing an application for a small community planning grant for the storm sewer survey, and it approved purchasing a skidsteer for $11,752 with trade-in from Berube’s, Inc., of Lisbon, ND, and beginning an annual trade-in program.

Considerable discussion centered around a proposal from Sprint for a lease agreement for 225 square feet of space near the tower on the south edge of Britton. The item was tabled.

A change order was approved for the airport taxiway project. Less material was used than expected for a decrease of $1,377.80 and time was extended for completion of the project to July 2, 2018, due to water problems encountered this fall. A pay request for the project was approved for $124,498.08.

Maintenance foreman Cameron Gerken reported that the city continues to have problems with clogged sewer lifts due to disposal of paper hand towels. He will bring a proposal for a grinder pump that would help eliminate the problem to the next meeting.

An executive session on personnel was held for 12 minutes. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.

A special meeting will be held next Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. to approve end-of-theyear bills and to act on the lease proposal from Sprint. The next regular meeting of the council will be Monday, Jan. 8.