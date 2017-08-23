Long-time Britton area resident Alice Moeckly had a chance to re-live history last Thursday.

That was the day that Butch Winson picked her up in his restored 1935 Ford Model 50 pickup and cruised Britton’s Main Street. What made that ride special was the fact that the pickup had sat in a tree belt for about 60 years on the Dick and Alice Moeckly farm west of Britton before Winson brought it back to life.

“It was quite awesome,” said Moeckly. “We just cruised all around town. “Butch got a lot of waves, and I think it was the pickup more than anything else. It is a work of art. Dick would have been so proud. He would have had his nose in every bit of that pickup.”

The story began about a year and a half ago when Winson was helping Darian Kilker do some combining and spotted the remains of the 1935 Ford in the trees – with a 1955 license plate.

“I told Darian that it would be a nice little project,” recalled Winson, who began totally restoring vehicles about 10 years ago. The 1935 Ford pickup was his eighth restoration.

Winson estimated that “little” project took about 600-700 hours of work and was something he spent time on almost every day.

"I'm always pulling something out of the weeds and a lot of parts have usually been stripped off. And I don't like to go buy a part and bolt it on. That's why I like to do custom restorations. If I don't like something I can cut it off and put on something else."

He changed the frame to an S-10, something he discovered, to his knowledge, that hadn’t been done before. He obtained a motor from the Zuehlke Feedlot, re-did the front end about three times because he didn’t like the looks of it, and re-did the top. Megaphone exhaust pipes had to come out the top because it was the only way to get the exhaust out from the Chevy V-8.

“I had seen a picture of a 1935 Ford where a big-name auto body person in California had taken the dome off the cab and made it more of a flat top,” Winson noted. “I looked at it for a while and debated about whether I wanted to tackle it, and one day I got brave and cut it out.”

Winson doesn’t have any special tools to do his restoration work and has basically trained himself.

“I used a piece of pipe and my knee to make the hood.”

He also made the front and rear bumpers, added suicide doors, and modernized it with power windows, remote door openers, and air conditioning. Winson’s wife, Kathy, gets credit for the burnt orange color.

“I started out with another color but it didn’t cover very well. I sent Kathy to Aberdeen to get some paint and she came back with the orange. I hoped the Moeckly family would think that we had done the restoration the right way,” said Winson, “and everybody said Dick would have loved it because it was something different.”

Winson and vehicles have always gone together. His father was a mechanic all his life, and he had one rule – “If you drag it home you’re going to work on it.”

“I figured out one time when I was 32 years old I had already had 33 cars and pickups,” recalled Winson. “I bought my first pickup – a 1949 Chevy half-ton short box - when I was just 14 for $25, and I had to put the motor in. I actually used the box off that pickup on my last vehicle restoration with a 2008 cab on it.”

His restorations can be found around the country with one going to Michigan, another to Texas, and a couple to Las Vegas. But the 1935 Ford Model 50, which he claims will likely be his last full restoration, is a little extra special.

“Alice was so excited about getting to go for a ride,” said Winson. “She was very interested in what I had done and asked me a lot of questions. Seeing her reactions to everything was a big thing for me and really put the icing on the cake. It was really fun to be able to do that for her.”

The ride also brought back a flood of memories.

“Dick would be so excited about that pickup,” said Moeckly. “He was just so into all of that. Even when we would get a new kitchen appliance or something around the house he had to take it apart and see how it was made.

“Dick would have loved it,” concluded Alice, “and I’m sure he was smiling.”