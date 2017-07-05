Challenging Year For Growers

It’s been a challenging growing year to date with some hail, a little frost, and hit-and-miss rains, but area crops, for the most part, seem to have weathered the storm so far.

“It has been challenging,” said Chad Voss of South Dakota Wheatgrowers in Langford. “It’s been dry, then intermittently wet, and dry again, and that creates a lot of growing stress. Spraying has also been tough this year because it has been windier than normal. But overall the beans and corn look respectable.”

“I think the corn is a little behind where we’ve been the last few years, but the last few years we’ve probably been more ahead at this time,” said Full Circle AG agronomist Joe Gustafson. “We’re not that far off in terms of the long-term average. But as early as everything was planted this year you would think we would be a little further along.”

Area crops did dodge a bullet in mid-June. Above normal temps in the 90’s and dry conditions threatened young plants, but nearly three inches of rain fell June 12-13 to ease that threat.

May was over an inch below normal for rainfall with a total of just 1.67 inches measured by Doug Oelkers Records in Britton, compared to the 2.76 average. June was nearly normal with 3.32 inches, just, .43 inches behind the 3.75-inch average.

There have been several spots that have suffered hail damage. A few fields northeast of Britton and east of Eden were hailed out in the Sunday storm a couple of weeks ago and have been re-planted.

Temperatures also dropped to freezing in a few low areas of fields, especially south of Britton early Monday morning, and some corn and soybeans suffered frost damage, the latest frost most area producers could recall.

“You can see patches of frozen corn south of Britton, and there are other areas scattered around by Claremont and Aberdeen,” noted Gustafson.

“It’s too early to tell what effect that will have, but it’s something to keep an eye on.” Rainfall has also been inconsistent.

Some areas in the northern part of the county have been too wet, while the area ranging from Hickman Dam up through Fort Sisseton is quite a bit dryer than the rest of the county.

Curtis Sampson of Muskrat Farm Supply in Eden said that moisture has been adequate in the Eden area but things are a little behind.

“You can always use rain, but it’s been pretty decent,” said Samson. “The pastures were looking really tough, but they are coming back fairly decent. And the corn stands aren’t quite what they were last year. But we had rain on the crop when we planted last year and this year went three weeks without rain.”

As usual, the first few weeks of July will be critical to crop development. The area is behind a bit on heat units for corn and some soybeans are sporting some yellow leaves, but warmer temps through the July Fourth weekend should give both crops a boost.

“Corn needs heat, and the long-term forecast for the first part of July looks like we are supposed to get the heat that we need,” said Gustafson. “We’re sitting okay on moisture right now, but when you get to July you can’t turn the faucet off completely. At the end of the heat we’re going to need some rain relief.”

Veblen area farmer David Vig said crops are faring well in the northeast part of the county.

“Most of the corn is 36 inches high, all canopied and looking pretty nice,” said Vig. “Some of it is pretty short, but a little heat will take care of that pretty quick. We also seem to have a nice stand of soybeans and all of them have been sprayed once. They could also use some heat to get them growing. The pastures are not too bad and the alfalfa cuttings have been fair.”

Area pastures seem to have rebounded to some degree from a slow start this spring due to the dry and hot conditions.

“The rains have been spotty, and the pastures are a reflection of that,” said Voss. “Those that were dry the last couple of years are not starting out well. The areas that received more rain and less grazing pressure are okay but not going to last through the summer without ongoing rains.”